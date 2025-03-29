Where Cowboys Land in ESPN's 7-Round NFL Mock Draft
Oklahoma State has had some high draft picks over the years, but it might be waiting awhile to hear a Cowboy get called this year.
Last season, OSU was one of the most disappointing teams in all of college football. After entering with expectations of competing for a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff spot, OSU lost all nine conference games en route to the worst season in Mike Gundy’s 20 years.
Along with the obvious hit the program took from the underachieving, many players also took a hit. Entering the season as one of the most veteran teams in the country, OSU knew it would be losing a handful of players to the NFL in 2025.
Yet, the rough season for the Cowboys translated into a rough year for OSU players’ draft stocks. With the draft less than a month away, ESPN dropped a seven-round mock draft, which projects three OSU players getting selected.
The first player to get selected is somewhat surprising, with Collin Oliver projected to go at No. 188 in the sixth round to the Tennessee Titans. Obviously, it is nearly impossible to get these picks exact 188 picks in, but the fact that OSU’s first player is projected to be drafted in the sixth round isn’t exactly an encouraging sign. Still, Oliver left OSU as one of the best in school history and will be on the leaderboards in Stillwater for some time, with his ability to get to the quarterback nearly unmatched in OSU history.
OSU’s second projected selection is also in the sixth round, with Ollie Gordon going to the Los Angeles Rams two picks later at No. 190. No one in Stillwater took a bigger hit to their draft stock than Gordon.
He was a projected first-round pick coming into 2024 after winning the Doak Walker Award as a sophomore. However, nagging injuries and overall underperformance tanked his draft stock.
OSU’s selections end in the seventh round with Nick Martin going No. 234 to the Seattle Seahawks. Martin was a tackling machine at OSU and was among the best in the country in 2023. However, much like a few other Cowboys, injuries derailed his final ride.
While the Cowboys might not get the high picks they were hoping for, any door into the NFL still lends an opportunity to succeed at the next level.