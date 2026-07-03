Where Drew Mestemaker Falls Behind Dante Moore in College Football 27 QB Ratings

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker has been one of the most buzzed-about transfers in college football — and for good reason.

Last year with North Texas he led the nation in passing yards (4,379), passing yards per game (312.8), total offense (4,468) and yards per pass attempt (9.46) and was second in the country with 32 passing touchdowns. Clearly, he was a priority for new OSU head coach Eric Morris, who guided Mestemaker at UNT the last two seasons.

The offense is geared for his talents and that’s another reason he came north to Stillwater. Players are graded on the field, not in video games — unless you’re EA Sports.

Recently, the video game giant released the player ratings for the preseason in advance of its July 9 wide release. Mestemaker fell just outside the Top 10. But a quarterback he’ll face early this season was No. 1 — Oregon’s Dante Moore. So what’s the difference?

Comparing Drew Mestemaker’s and Dante Moore’s EA Ratings

In College Football 27, players get an overall rating score, plus they receive six individual ratings scores — speed, strength, agility, awareness, change of direction, injury and awareness. There are other factors that go into the overall score as well.

Moore, who helped lead the Ducks to the College Football Playoff last year and could have gone to the NFL as a likely first-round pick, has the best overall score of any quarterback in the ratings with a 95. Mestemaker fell just outside the Top 10 — and just outside the 90th percentile in scoring — with an 89.

While the individual scores don’t add up to 100 points, it’s interesting to compare how the video game giant traded the two players in the six separate categories. Those scores are below.

Player Speed Strength Agility COD injury AWR Moore 86 71 88 86 94 95 Mestemaker 83 70 82 80 90 89

Mestemaker was behind Moore in every category, but not by much. For instance, Moore was just three ratings points ahead of Mestemaker in speed. There are faster quarterbacks than both. Ole Miss signal-caller Trinidad Chambliss, for instance, scored 90 there.

Both injury scores were near the top and just four points from each other. That’s reflective of track record. Mestemaker played every game last season after redshirting at North Texas. Moore has played three seasons, including a redshirt year in 2024 when he played five games, and has avoided major injury. The video game giant doesn’t see either as an injury risk.

Video game ratings aren’t real life, though EA Sports does its best to come close. One doesn’t need a rating system to know that Moore is perhaps the best quarterback in the country and that Mestemaker is one of the game’s rising stars. Perhaps the biggest takeaway here is just how close Mestemaker is to the Top 10 and to Moore in the ratings.