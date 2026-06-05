Where Oklahoma State Football Could Play Bowl Games in 2026

The Oklahoma State Cowboys haven't been to a bowl game since 2023. That's part of the reason why there's a new head coach.

The firing of Mike Gundy last year and the hiring of Eric Morris as the new head coach has Cowboys fans thinking about, at minimum, making a bowl game.

Earlier this week, the Cowboys and the rest of the Big 12 learned when the league's potential non-playoff bowl games would be played. Looking at the schedule, assuming the Cowboys don't make the College Football Playoff, there's an opportunity for them to play at one of six different bowl games, should they win the necessary six games to be eligible.

Big 12 Bowl Tie-Ins for 2026

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are six different non-playoff bowl games but they're not all created equal. There's a pecking order established going into the season. The different bowl games the Cowboys could end up at will select in the following order:

Alamo Bowl: Dec. 29, 8 p.m. CT

The Alamo Bowl will be played in at San Antonio’s Alamodome. It's been a popular landing spot for the Cowboys as they've played in the Alamo Bowl four times since 1997. Their last appearance in San Antonio was in 2016, when they beat Colorado 38-8. The Cowboys are 2-2 in that bowl game and have won each of their last two appearances.

Pop-Tarts Bowl: Dec. 29, 4:30 p.m. CT

This has been one of college football's funnest bowl games since it was established a few years ago in Orlando. The Cowboys have never played in the game, but they've played several bowl games in Orlando under different names. Their last trip to Orlando was in 2020 when they beat Miami, 37-34 four, and what was then the Cheez-It Bowl.

Texas Bowl: Dec. 31, 6:30 pm. CT

The Cowboys last played in this game in 2019 when they lost to Texas A&M, 24-21. The Cowboys have played three bowl games in Houston, all under different names. In 2002 it was simply the Houston Bowl. Back in 1983, and the old Astrodome, the Cowboys played the Baylor Bears in the Bluebonnet Bowl, a game they won 24-14.

Liberty Bowl: Dec. 30, 2 p.m. CT

The Liberty Bowl hasn't always had a Big 12 tie-in, but the Cowboys have made an appearance at Memorial Stadium once before. In 2018 the Cowboys faced their old Big 8 Conference rival, Missouri, and won 38-33.

Cactus Bowl: Dec. 26, 6:30 p.m. CT

If the Cowboys end up in the Cactus Bowl, they'll end up playing at the home of the Arizona State Sun Devils, there are Big 12 rivals. The Cowboys have played in the game twice. First, in 2007 they beat Indiana, 49-33, in what was called the Insight Bowl. Then, in 2015, they beat Washington in the Cactus Bowl, 30-22. The Cowboys have made two other trips to Arizona, but both were for the Fiesta Bowl.

Independence Bowl: Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m. CT

If the Cowboys end up in the Independence Bowl it means they'll be heading to Shreveport, La., where they've played in this game twice. Back in 1981 the Cowboys lost to the Texas A&M Aggies, 33-16. Their next trip was in 2006 where they beat Alabama, 34-31.