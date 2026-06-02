Oklahoma State All-American Has Strong Case for College Football Hall of Fame

If the Oklahoma State Cowboys feel underrepresented in the College Football Hall of Fame, Russell Okung could change that.

On Monday, the National Football Foundation released the ballot for the 2027 Class of the College Football Hall of Fame and Okung made the list, one of 80 FBS players to make it. Members of the NFF vote on the ballot and generally anywhere from 12-15 players from the FBS level make the Hall each year.

Okung has a strong case to make the CFHOF, based on his four-year career with the Cowboys from 2006-09.

Russell Okung’s CFHOF Case

Russell Okung in attendance of the IndyCar Series 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Okung made an impression right away in Stillwater. He moved into the starting lineup as a freshman and started 47 consecutive games. While with the Cowboys, he helped pave the way for a 1,000-yard rusher each season. Per Oklahoma State sports information, in head-to-head matchups with pass rushers Greg Middleton and Von Miller he held each without a sack. Both were NCAA sack leaders at the time.

His career reached an apex in 2009 as a senior when he was named a unanimous first team All-America selection, along with Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year. Being a consensus first-team All-American is part of the requirement to be considered for the CFHOF.

During that season he was also named the winner of the Jim Parker Trophy, along with a finalist for the Outland Trophy and a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award. He was a two-time All-Big 12 first-team selection.

Combined, those are impressive credentials. During his four years with the Cowboys, they went 7-6 in back-to-back seasons and then 9-4 in back-to-back seasons. Okung joined the program the year after Mike Gundy’s debut as head coach and he was part of the recruiting class that helped set the Cowboys up for bigger success shortly after he graduated.

The Cowboys went 11-2 in 2010 and 12-1 in 2011, the latter of which led to their only Big 12 title under Gundy.

While his NFL career shouldn’t be a factor, he played for four teams, won a Super Bowl ring and was a two-time Pro Bowl selection. He was good enough to come out of college and be selected the No. 6 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, a reflection of who pro scouts assessed his talent.

Now, nearly 20 years after his exit from Oklahoma State, his credentials should make him a strong candidate for selection. If he gets enough support, he would join several other Cowboys in the College Football Hall of Fame including Bob Fenimore, Barry Sanders, Thurman Thomas, Leslie O’Neal, Terry Miller and Justin Blackmon.