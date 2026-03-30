Why Oklahoma State Fans Shouldn't Panic if 2026 Season Goes Poorly

The Cowboys are hoping to be back next season, but it’s fine if things don’t go perfectly in 2026.

Oklahoma State football’s past year and a half have been a complete whirlwind. From a new coaching staff and largely new roster around Mike Gundy coming into place after 2024 to the beginning of the Eric Morris era, things have been anything but smooth in Stillwater lately.

After winning only one game last season, the Cowboys will have at least some pressure to win immediately under Morris. With some big names joining Morris for 2026, there’s a real chance the Cowboys could be a dark horse Big 12 contender next season.

While the best case scenario ends with the Cowboys in Arlington competing for a conference title and College Football Playoff spot, there’s also a much darker reality that could come into play for the Pokes.

After all, OSU has only won four games in the past two years. It’s not at all far-fetched that the Cowboys could struggle again in 2026.

For starters, OSU will have a significant amount of turnover going into the 2026 season, which is normal in this era of college sports but can still cause issues. Although health issues have been a significant reason for the Cowboys’ struggles on the field over the past couple of years, even a fully healthy team could struggle in the Big 12.

Everyone in the program is hoping for big things next season, but there’s no real reason to panic if things don’t go according to plan. With 2026 being the first year under Morris, it will serve as the foundation for the next era of OSU football, regardless of how many games the Cowboys win.

Considering how many players will be looking to make the leap from a non-power conference to the Big 12, there may naturally be some growing pains. Sure, Drew Mestemaker led an explosive offense and was the nation’s top passer last season at North Texas, but he never had to face defenses as good and as physical as what he’ll see in the Big 12.

Ultimately, there are so many folks within the program making a significant leap to the power conference level. While there have been many cases of that transition going smoothly, as seen with Curt Cignetti and Indiana, it’s also not a given that everything will go well.

OSU will be better next season, but there shouldn’t be any reason for concern if 2026 goes a bit sideways at some point.