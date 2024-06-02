Cowboy Golf Adds Cal Freshman Transfer
Oklahoma State has picked up a big-time transfer from the West Coast.
Former California golfer Ethan Fang announced on Instagram on Sunday that he is committing to OSU for next season. Fang finished the 2023-24 campaign with All-Pac 12 second-team honors and made the conference’s All-Freshman team.
At Cal, Fang played in all 40 rounds across 13 events. Throughout the season, Fang tallied four top-10 finishes and eight top-25 finishes.
Fang tied for third at the Pac-12 Championship, shooting two over par. He also finished in the top 20 in his first three collegiate events. Fang’s best finish in his only season at Cal came in the Pauma Valley Invitational when he shot his 54-hole best of 205 to tie for second.
READ MORE: Former Cowboys Inducted to National Wrestling Hall of Fame
Fang ranked as high as No. 3 as an amateur by way of the Golfweek Junior rankings. Fang also placed sixth at the 2022 PGA Junior Championship.
Graduating from Plano West Senior High School in 2023, Fang will be closer to home in Stillwater next season. At the 2023 Texas Class 6A Tournament, Fang placed second individually to lead his team to a fifth-place finish.
The Cowboys finished third in the Big 12 Championship and NCAA Regional before placing 23rd in the NCAA Championship. Adding a young player of Fang’s caliber should give the Cowboys a boost for the next few seasons.
READ MORE: Oklahoma State OL Dalton Cooper Among PFF's Highest Graded Big 12 Tackles
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.