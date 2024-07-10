Cowboy Golf Adds Former PGA Tour Player to Coaching Staff
Oklahoma State is adding PGA Tour experience to its coaching staff.
On Tuesday, OSU men’s golf announced the hiring of former professional golfer Derek Ernst to its coaching staff. Ernst will join the staff under head coach Alan Bratton, who helped the Cowboys win their most recent national championship in 2018.
While the Cowboys have been among the best in the nation throughout Bratton’s tenure, adding someone with Ernst’s experience is always a welcome opportunity.
"It is not often you get a chance to hire a coach with Derek's experience. What an opportunity! He played for a national championship coach in Dwaine Knight at UNLV, and his playing record speaks for itself," Bratton said. "Beyond that, I was sold when I got to spend time with Derek and his family. They will be a great fit in Stillwater and I cannot imagine a better person to help lead our program and mentor our guys. I can't wait for him to get started."
READ MORE: Oklahoma State's Experience Critical in Hunt For Big 12 Title
Before joining the Cowboys’ coaching staff, Ernst played professionally on the PGA Tour. He made 134 starts throughout his career, including the 2013 PGA Championship and the 2014 Masters. Ernst’s only PGA Tour win came at the 2013 Wells Fargo Championship.
Before going into the PGA Tour, Ernst played collegiately at UNLV. While in college, Ernst was a multiple-time All-American and All-Mountain West selection. That included two Mountain West Player of the Year awards.
"I am so excited and honored for this opportunity,” Ernst said. “I have always had a huge amount of respect for Oklahoma State and its golf program. To be a part of it now is a great privilege. I cannot wait to get started and bring my experience playing on the PGA Tour to the team to help us win a national title.”
READ MORE: OSU Basketball: Oklahoma State to Play in 2024 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.