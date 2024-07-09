Oklahoma State's Experience Critical in Hunt For Big 12 Title
Oklahoma State fell short of the Big 12 title last season, but it is ready to make another run.
On Tuesday, the Cowboys took part in Big 12 Media Days, with coach Mike Gundy fielding questions alongside four key players. While there was plenty of talk about Ollie Gordon’s arrest and the conference’s new look, one theme remained throughout: OSU is hungry for a Big 12 Championship.
Although Gundy has had teams throughout his tenure that have been top contenders to win the conference, this team is unique. With so many returning players, the Cowboys have a team filled with guys who returned for one more season to work toward a Big 12 title.
Although the Cowboys have not been able to break through and win the conference, they have made two of the past three Big 12 Championships. After adding 38 new players last offseason, Gundy feels that his team enters 2024 in a much better position to reach its goals.
“This year, we have fewer portal transfers at semester, more returning starters,” Gundy said. So, coaches have a better direction and how to get there. Now it’s just a matter of us kind of getting out of the way, and allowing the maturity and leadership we have of our team to take over.”
Along with the nation’s leading rusher in Ollie Gordon back for his third season, the Cowboys have one of the best and most experienced offensive lines in the country. Pairing that with a seventh-year quarterback and versatile receiving core, OSU’s offense could be among the Big 12’s best.
As Bryan Nardo enters his second season as defensive coordinator, his unit looks to be better prepared to compete at the top of the conference. With stars such as Collin Oliver and Nick Martin leading that side, OSU should be a force to be reckoned with, but it will have to put it all together,which is far from guaranteed.
“Now it’s gonna be on them, their leadership, their willingness to work hard and stay hungry,” Gundy said. “It’s easier to work from behind and get to that point during the season than it is to be out front and stay there in my opinion. Because I don’t want the team to think that they’ve arrived because they certainly haven’t.”
