Oklahoma State Men's Golf Claims Jackson T. Stephens Cup
Don’t sleep on the Oklahoma State men’s golf team. They entered the 2024-25 season with a roster loaded with underclassmen. From the outside looking in, this was a Cowboy golf team in what many would call a rebuilding season. Oklahoma State has one junior, five sophomores and five freshmen on the official 2024-25 roster.
The problem was someone forgot to tell the Cowboys it was a rebuilding season. They have been on a tear in 2024 with their most impressive weekend on the course taking place during the 2024 Jackson T. Stephens Cup.
The Jackson T. Stephens Cup has only been around since 2021and was named after Jackson Stephens who served as the fourth Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club from 1991 to 1998. The tournament’s goal was to provide a highly competitive collegiate event on some of the country’s premier golf courses.
The team tournament title had eluded the Oklahoma State Cowboys for the past three tournaments and this season’s tournament was set up for the No. 1 ranked Oklahoma Sooners to reign supreme, but the Cowboys had other plans.
Eric Lee kicked off the tournament with a dominating performance beating SMU’s Matthew Foster. Lee won the first three holes of the match and closed out the round with a par to win the 15th. Sophomore Preston Stout continued his solid match play this season with a win for the Cowboys while Gaven Lane also closed out a match play victory for the Cowboys.
Sophomore Ethan Fang delivered the clinching point with a 2-and-1 win over Enrique Dimayuga. It was a hard-fought round for Fang who took his first lead of the match following the 9th hole. Dimayuga evened the round on the 14th, but Fang secured the victory with wins on the 16th and 17th.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys won their first every Jackson T. Stephens Cup and the 42nd tournament title under the direction of head coach Alan Bratton. The victory wrapped up the Oklahoma State men’s golf team fall season. With the Jackson T. Stephens Cup in hand, the Cowboys are now ranked 9th in the nation.
