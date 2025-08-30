A Look Ahead: Can Oklahoma State Put Up a Fight Against No. 7 Oregon?
On Thursday night, Oklahoma State opened up its 2025-26 season with a bout against UT Martin, hoping to create a semblance of rhythm.
Last season, the team saw its worst product under head coach Mike Gundy, seeing just three non-conference wins, and ending the year on a nine-game losing streak. That made this season’s start all the more important, and OSU passed its first test with a beatdown of the Skyhawks.
With a two-way performance, the Cowboys outlasted UTM, 27-7, managing some decent offense and defense to start the season 1-0. They put together 359 total yards of offense, holding their opponent to just 225 on the night.
While one non-conference game against an Ohio Valley Conference opponent certainly isn’t an indication of how good OSU is — as shown by last year’s non-conference schedule — we still learned some information about the Cowboys.
Now, the team looks to one of its toughest non-conference games in years: a bout with No. 7 Oregon next week.
Last season, the Ducks were a juggernaut, posting an undefeated run in the Big Ten as first-year members. Despite a College Football Playoff loss, they still put together a successful season, and are one of a handful of teams to beat in the new era of college football under head coach Dan Lanning.
The Ducks’ have seen plenty of turnover — they’ll be without Dillon Gabriel due to his drafting, and looked to shore up other position groups via the portal or their shiny new recruiting class. But they’ll still offer one of the tougher tests in the nation for the Pokes next week.
Will the Cowboys be able to put up a fight against Oregon?
While Mike Gundy isn't to be doubted in totality, his squad will have an uphill battle.
OSU could very well be improved on both sides of the ball this season, but that doesn't mean they'll be able to contend with Oregon's weapons. The Ducks have amassed a highly-talented team, one that will likely be able to score when necessary and stifle the Pokes offensively.
Even worse, OSU will be without starting quarterback Hauss Hejny against Oregon, as he suffered a broken foot in the opener that is reported to keep him out for at least five weeks. Backup Zane Flores came in a managed the game well, but likely doesn't have the pure fire-power needed to contend with Oregon.
Even still, you can never quite completely count out teams in college football. While OSU will be outmatched, they've potentially improved just enough to give themselves a chance next Saturday.
Oregon's game against Montana State on Saturday could give an indication into just how good the Cowboys' next opponent will be.