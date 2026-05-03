Oklahoma State Softball Beat Kansas, Claim High Big 12 Tournament Seed

The Oklahoma State softball team now knows its path through the Big 12 Tournament.

The Cowgirls (36-13, 16-8 in Big 12) beat Kansas (34-18, 14-10), 7-0, on Sunday at Cowgirl Stadium to win their final conference series. That, along with the final two games of the regular season in Ames, Iowa, and Salt Lake City, Utah, solidified the final seeding for the tournament.

UCF defeated Iowa State and Arizona fell to Utah, meaning that Oklahoma State, with the win and the Arizona loss, will be the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament which starts on Thursday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

OSU is seeking its first Big 12 Tournament title since 2022, when Morgan Day led the Cowgirls to the championship. That was the program’s first Big 12 crown. Oklahoma State reached the Women’s College World Series that season, part of a four-year run of reaching the WCWS from 2021-24. After a one-year break, the Cowgirls are seeking a return to the WCWS for the sixth time since 2019.

OSU Wraps Up Kansas Series

Third straight game with a 💣 for Rosie 😮‍💨



She is now tied for sixth on OSU's all-time career home run list #GoPokes | @_RoseDavis2023 pic.twitter.com/rbhsLxBWiL — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@cowgirlsb) May 3, 2026

The Cowgirls took no chances with the Jayhawks, as they scored in the first inning on a Rosie Davis fielder’s choice and rolled from there. Audrey Schneidmiller homered for the second time in the series and Rosie Davis homered for the third straight game. Madison Hoffman also homered for the second time in the series. Starter Ruby Meylan (26-6) passed 200 strikeouts for the season and threw a complete-game two-hitter as she struck out seven and walked none.

Oklahoma State blew out Kansas in the first game, 8-1. Claire Timm, Rosie Davis, Madison Hoffman and Aubrey Jones hit solo home runs after Tia Warsop and Audrey Schneidmiller singled home two runs each to open a 4-0 lead. Ruby Meylan allowed four hits and one earned run in six innings to earn the victory.

Kansas blew out Oklahoma State in Game 2 on Saturday, 10-1, in a game that ended after five innings. Davis scored the Cowgirls’ only run with a solo home run. The Jayhawks unloaded on the Cowgirls for 16 hints, including home runs from Ella Boyer and Campbell Bagshaw.

2026 Big 12 Softball Tournament Schedule

HOFF = HEATER



Her third home run in her last five ABs 🔥#GoPokes https://t.co/YNNxxnBfpL pic.twitter.com/q09LxdaJF4 — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@cowgirlsb) May 3, 2026

(at Devon Park, Oklahoma City)

Thursday, May 7

Game 1 – No. 4 UCF vs. No. 5 Kansas – 11 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 1 Texas Tech vs. No. 8 Baylor – 1:30 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Utah – 5 p.m. CT

Game 4 – No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 6 Arizona State – 7:30 p.m. CT

Friday, May 8

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 and Game 2 - 3 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 and Game 4 - 7 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 9

Championship Game - 11 a.m. CT (ESPN)