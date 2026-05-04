Former OSU Baseball Star Justin Wrobleski’s Dodgers Hot Streak Continues

Justin Wrobleski is turning his third season with the Los Angeles Dodgers into a career year.

The former Oklahoma State Cowboys pitcher tossed his fifth straight victory on Sunday, a six-inning start against the St. Louis Cardinals in which he allowed six hits, walked one and struck out none.

The 25-year-old left-hander from Canton, Ga., is now 5-0 with a 1.25 ERA in six games, the last five of which have been starts for the two-time reigning World Series champions, who have inserted him into the rotation due to injuries.

Justin Wrobleski’s Brilliant Start

"I'm out there trying to get outs, and however I get them, that's great. I think the strikeouts will come."



Justin Wrobleski (W (5-0), 6.0 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 0 K, BB, 83 P) talks to the media after the #Dodgers defeat the Cardinals, winning 4-1. pic.twitter.com/4K8kuq2sbf — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 3, 2026

The turnaround has been stunning for Wrobleski. He made his first appearance of the season in relief on March 30 against Cleveland and gave up four hits and three earned runs in four innings. None of that was an indication of things to come.

He moved into the rotation on April 6 against Toronto and threw five innings of two-hit baseball. He followed that with a start against the New York Mets on April 13, as he went eight innings, allowed two hits and no runs. Against Colorado in Denver on April 20 handled the thin air at Coors Field as well as one could expect. He gave up eight hits in seven innings, but only one run.

In his last two starts he hasn’t allowed a run. That included his final start last month on April 26, as he gave up four hits in six innings.

After starting the season with a. 6.75 ERA, he has trimmed it by more than five points as a starter. Batters are hitting .197 against him and he has a 1.00 WHIP. He has struck out 15 and walked 10. He’s among the best pitchers in baseball per Statcast in pitching run value, fastball run value and breaking run value, all in the 94th percentile or better.

Wrobleski provided no hint of this last year, even as he was a valuable piece of the staff that won the World Series. He went 5-5 with a 4.32 ERA in 24 games in 2025, but only two starts. He also had seven holds and two saves in two chances. He struck out 76, walked 17 and allowed batters to hit .255 against him. He pitched in the postseason for the first time. He threw five innings in four games, struck out six and walked one and allowed batters to hit .211 against him. That appears to be a springboard for this season.

As a rookie in 2024, he went 1-2 with a 5.70 ERA in eight games (six starts), with 26 strikeouts and 16 walks in 36.1 innings.

Wrobleski pitched just one season at Oklahoma State, as he went 3-2 with a 4.20 ERA in nine appearances, eight of which were starts. He struck out 50 in 40.2 innings, walked 26 and allowed batters to hit just .199 against him. The Dodgers drafted him in the 11th round in 2021.