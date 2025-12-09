Hot Stove Takes: Dodgers Flex Their Muscles by Signing Edwin Díaz
This piece is part of our Hot Stove Takes series, where staff members give quick reactions to the latest notable MLB transactions.
The rich got richer Tuesday morning when the Dodgers signed Edwin Díaz, the top reliever on the market, to a three-year, $69 million contract. Díaz had opted out of the final two years of his contract with the Mets last month, and though New York reportedly offered him a three-year, $66 million deal to retain his services, Díaz elected to join the two-time defending World Series champions.
Dodgers Swiping Edwin Díaz Fixes Their Biggest Issue
Tom Verducci: Money doesn’t buy championships, but it sure helps to get out from mistakes. After dropping $72 million on closer Tanner Scott in January, a move that has yet to pay dividends, the Dodgers pivoted to the best closer in baseball, Edwin Díaz, at $69 million. Scott, who signed for four years with deferred money, posted a 4.74 ERA and missed the final three postseason rounds on the IL.
Last offseason, the Dodgers dropped $107 million on free agents Scott, Blake Treinen and Kirby Yates, but wound up scrambling to convert Roki Sasaki to closer for the postseason. The Dodgers clinched the past two World Series with a starter coming out of the bullpen: Walker Buehler and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The addition of Díaz ends those days of scrambling to figure out an endgame.
Díaz opted out of two years and $38 million remaining on his five-year, $102-million record contract with the Mets. The Dodgers added one year and $31 million to what he had left on the table, setting a new standard for closers at $23 million per year.
Díaz turns 32 in March and is building a Hall of Fame résumé: 253 saves, three All-Star teams, a strikeout rate of 14.5 per nine innings and remarkable consistency.
Edwin Díaz’s Refusal of Mets’ Offer Should Sting New York
Will Laws: The Mets offered Edwin Díaz a three-year, $66 million contract, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman. That’s just $1 million less per year than what the accomplished closer signed for with the Dodgers on Tuesday.
That information certainly paints the picture that Díaz was happy to leave New York for Los Angeles. Considering how early it is in the offseason and Mets owner Steve Cohen’s deep pockets, it’s hard to believe the Mets wouldn’t have matched the Dodgers’ offer.
Three years ago, Díaz re-signed with the Mets on a five-year, $102 million deal—then the richest-ever deal for a reliever. Since then, the Mets have missed the playoffs twice and lost in the NLCS to the Dodgers, who have won the last two World Series.
It’s hard not to take Díaz’s decision as a referendum on how he perceives them as contenders.
Dodgers Once Again Sign the Market’s Top Reliever
Nick Selbe: If at first you don't succeed, spend, spend again. That's apparently the strategy Andrew Friedman & Co. are adopting in addressing their glaring need in the bullpen, signing Díaz to a $69 million deal one winter after giving $72 million to Tanner Scott. Scott was a disappointment in his first year with Los Angeles, leading the league with 10 blown saves and failing to make a single postseason appearance.
The Dodgers will hope Díaz can do what Scott couldn't: make ninth-inning leads a foregone conclusion. The former Met can be erratic year-to-year—he's alternated between ERAs in sub-2.00 range to mid-3.00 or worse over the past eight seasons—but possesses elite swing-and-miss stuff every contender craves in high-leverage situations.
Not many teams would green light spending $141 million for two relief pitchers in consecutive years, but the back-to-back champs aren't like any other organization.