Former OSU Cowboys Slugger Carson Benge Blasts Tape Measure Home Run for Mets

The 2024 MLB Draft is starting to look like a bumper crop. Ten of the Top 20 selections in that draft are already in the Majors.

One of them is New York Mets rookie outfielder Carson Benge, a former Oklahoma State star who needed only 131 minor leagues games to earn a spot on the Mets’ opening day roster in March.

The bat is off to a rough start. Through his first 32 games he’s slashed .192/.266/.313 with three home runs and eight RBI. That third home run was on Monday as the Mets took on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. It was a prodigious blast.

Carson Benge’s Third MLB Home Run

Benge, a left-handed hitter, blasted that home run in the sixth inning of Monday’s game and broke a scoreless it. It went 436 feet and featured an exit velocity of 104.6 mph. The Mets built a 4-0 lead and eventually won, 4-2.

Benge finished the game 1-for-2 with a walk. His home run also ended a no-hit bid by Colorado starter Tomoyuki Sugano.

That was Benge’s first home run since April 23 against Minnesota. His first career home run came in his MLB debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates on March 26. Benge’s first career home run gave the Mets a 10-5 lead in a game they would eventually win. Since then, the Mets have been among the worst teams in baseball by record.

Benge was the Mets’ first-round pick (No. 19 overall) in 2024, and he quickly decided to shed being a two-way player to pursue a path as an outfielder. That likely accelerated his development at the plate. He played 15 games at New York’s Class-A affiliate in St. Lucie and slashed .273/.420/.436.

Last year he tore through the Mets’ minor league system playing for three affiliates and slashing .281/.385/.472 with 15 home runs and 73 RBI, setting up his MLB debut in March.

Benge only played two seasons with the Cowboys, as he redshirted in 2022 after he underwent Tommy John surgery. He burst on the scene in 2023 as a two-way player who received freshman All-America honors from the NCBWA, was a semifinalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award and was named to the All-Big 12 First Team as a utility player and second-team honors as an outfielder. As a batter he hit .345 with seven home runs and 43 RBI. As a pitcher he went 2-2 with a 6.69 ERA in 10 starts.

He followed that with a 2024 in which he hit .335 with 18 home runs and 64 RBI. As a pitcher he moved into a relief role, as he went 3-2 in 18 games (four starts) with a 3.16 ERA. He also saved three games. He was named an All-American and an All-Big 12 selection.