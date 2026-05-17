How New Transfer Only Strengthens Oklahoma State’s Wrestling Future

These days paying attention to the transfer portal is an everyday job. And it isn't just the major sports, at least when it comes to producing revenue, that pull great athletes. At Oklahoma State, a sport like wrestling makes waves as well.

Earlier this week, Lorenzo Norman posted to Instagram that he was transferring from Stanford to Oklahoma State. Norman was considering other major wrestling programs, including Penn State, which just happens to be the alma mater of current Oklahoma State coach David Taylor.

OSU has not officially announced his signing.

Norman opted to join Taylor and Stillwater after a season in which the Cowboys produced three individual national champions and finished second in the team championship.

He could be another huge transfer star for Taylor, perhaps in the mold of heavyweight Wyatt Hendrickson, who transferred from Air Force and won a national title in his only season with OSU.

Lorenzo Norman as a Cowboy

Norman, who wrestled in the 174-pound weight class, spent three seasons at Stanford but missed most of the 2025-26 season due to injury. He redshirted in 2023-24 but competed enough to stay under redshirt limits. He went 9-5 and 2-2 in duals. Intriguingly, he defeated former Cardinal national champion Shane Griffith, ranked No. 3 at the time, to advance to the quarterfinals of the CKLV in 2023.

That was a sign of things to come. In 2024-25 he went 21-6 overall and 9-1 in duals at 174 pounds as he claimed 15 wins by bonus points and seven wins over ranked opponents. At the same CKLV event where he defeated Griffith the season before he was the runner-up. He also won his weight class at the Ken Kraft Midlands Championships and helped the Cardinal win its first team title at the event.

He was an ACC wrestler of the week selection, qualified for the NCAA Tournament and was selected a NWCA Scholar All-American and an All-ACC Academic Team.

Taylor lured a wrestler who has already shown plenty of promise, even though he missed last season. Norman is likely hungry to take that next step and return to the NCAA Championships and make some noise. He'll have plenty of inspiration around him. All three of Oklahoma State’s national champions last spring will all be back next season because all were freshmen.

Sergio Vega (141 pounds), Landon Robideau (157 pounds) and Jax Forrest (133 pounds) all claimed titles in March in Cleveland. Norman fits into a weight class where the Cowboys didn’t have a national champion last spring and gives them a promising contender to change that in 2026-27.