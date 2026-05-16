Oklahoma State Softball Blasts Stanford in NCAA Stillwater Regional

The Oklahoma State softball team had revenge on its mind, and the Cowgirls slammed three home runs to roll past Stanford, 7-2, in the NCAA Stillwater Regional on Saturday.

The Cowgirls scored all their runs on home runs — three for the game — and pitcher Ruby Meylan dominated the Cardinal lineup until the seventh inning when the Cardinal finally got on the board with a home run.

Oklahoma State (40-15) will play in the championship game at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Stanford (38-14) will face the winner of the Princeton and Eastern Illinois elimination game at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Princeton and EIU were set to play after OSU and Stanford.

How Oklahoma State Beat Stanford

OSU lost two games to Stanford in February, the second of which was a run-rule game. Rosie Davis, Karli Godwin and Tia Warsop all hit home runs, the latter of which were three-run shots.

Davis’ home run set the tone for a game where early offense was at a premium. It came after Stanford starting pitcher Zoe Prystajko retired OSU’s Claire Timm and Karli Godwin on groundouts. The junior then slammed her 15th home run of the season into the left field seats to push the Cowgirls ahead early.

It was up to Meylan to make it stand up. OSU’s workhorse only pitched two innings on Friday as the Cowgirls took a 9-0 lead against Eastern Illinois, and she was able to get some rest. She gave up a hit to Taryn Kern to lead off the game and after that the senior right-hander was dominant.

She retired the next nine hitters, including three straight strikeouts, to keep the Cardinal off-balance. That set up Godwin to push the Cowgirls’ lead to 4-0.

Audrey Schneidmiller was hit by a pitch from Prystajko to lead off the third, followed by Aubrey Jones’ infield single. After Timm lined out to right field, Godwin slammed her ninth home run of the season into the left-field seats to give Oklahoma State some cushion.

Warsop, who returned to the lineup for the NCAA Tournament after missing the Big 12 Tournament due to injury, hit her second home run of the season in the sixth inning, a three-run shot, to give Meylan some insurance and a 7-0 lead.

Meylan faced Stanford in the season opener in February and took the loss. She went six innings, allowing 10 hits and four earned runs in a 4-2 loss. On Saturday, Stanford didn’t get to Meylan until the seventh inning, but OSU had enough cushion to withstand it. Meylan won her 28th game as she allowed four hits and two earned runs. She struck out three and walked one. Kyra Chan hit the home run for Stanford.

Prystajko didn’t get her first strikeout until the fourth inning. She gave up six hits and seven earned runs. She struck out three and walked two.

Stillwater Regional

Cowgirl Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

Regional Schedule

Friday’s Results

Game 1 – Stanford 8, Princeton 2

Game 2 – Oklahoma State 16, Eastern Illinois 0 (5 inn.)

Saturday’s results

Game 3 – Noon CT - Oklahoma State 7, Stanford 2

Game 4 – 2:30 p.m. CT - Princeton vs. Eastern Illinois, ESPN+

Game 5 – 5 p.m. CT - Winner G4 vs. Stanford, ESPN+

Sunday’s Games

Game 6 – 3 p.m. CT - Winner G3 vs. Winner G5

Game 7 – 5:30 p.m. CT - Winner G6 vs. Loser G6 (if necessary)

Radio/Audio: KGFY 105.5 FM/Varsity Network app

Records: Oklahoma State, 40-15; Stanford, 38-14; Princeton, 33-14; Eastern Illinois, 36-22.

National Rankings: Oklahoma State, No. 15/15; Stanford: No. 14/17

At Stake: The winner of the regional advances to super regionals to face the winner of the Lincoln Regional, hosted by Nebraska.