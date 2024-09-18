How to Watch No. 14 OSU vs. No. 12 Utah: Kickoff Time, TV, Streaming and Odds
Oklahoma State’s College Football Playoff chances could very well hinge on this week’s matchup.
On Saturday, the No. 14-ranked Cowboys are set to take on No. 12 Utah in an undefeated matchup of projected Big 12 titans.
Through three games, OSU has outscored their opponents 128-61. They cruised past a quality FCS opponent in South Dakota State to open their season before a come-from-behind, double-overtime win over the Razorbacks in Week 2. Last week, they got back on track with a blowout win over an in-state rival in Tulsa.
Despite its solid season thus far, Utah will undoubtedly be the Cowboys toughest test so far, and potentially of the season. As it stands now, the Utes are the top-ranked team in the conference, and teams will need to go through them in order to make the Big 12 Championship. And that’s exactly what OSU will look to do Saturday.
If the Cowboys can snag a quality win against Utah, their CFP chances stand to get even better after a solid non-conference slate.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: No. 14 Oklahoma State (3-0) vs. No. 12 Utah (3-0)
Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. CT
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: Fox Sports or Fubo
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network
Spread: Utah -2
Total Points: Over/Under 54.5
Moneyline: Utah -130, Oklahoma State +110
