Marta Silchenko Hit Four Career Milestones for Oklahoma State Women’s Golf

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls women’s golf team is heading to the NCAA Championships once again. Marta Silchenko was a huge part of qualifying.

The Latvia native is having one of the best junior seasons in Oklahoma State history. After firing a 4-under 66 in the final round of the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional on Wednesday, she finished at 6-under for the tournament and shared medalist honors with Princeton’s Thanana Kotchasanmanee.

Silchenko and the Cowgirls get to rest a bit before heading to California for nationals. After the conclusion of the tournament, she reached four new career milestones per OKState.com.

Marta Silchenko’s New Career Milestones

First was her round. Her 66 on Wednesday included five birdies and one bogey. By finishing at 66, she set a new career best. At the time she ended her round, she was in the lead by herself before Kotchasanmanee caught her late in the third round. The bogey, which was on her final hole, prevented her from solo medalist honors and a lower round.

It was also her second win of the season.

Next, she became the latest Cowgirl to finish that high in an NCAA Regional since Maddison Hinson-Tolchard won the Stillwater Regional in May 2022. Hinson-Tolchard was also the most recent OSU player to win more than one individual title in a season before Silchenko matched her on Wednesday.

Third, Silchenko finished in the Top 10 in a tournament for the sixth straight time. That is now the second-longest such streak in program history. She is chasing Caroline Hedwall, who finished in the Top 10 in eight straight events in 2010-11. One of those titles was a national championship.

Finally, she passed 100 birdies for the season. She’s not the only one on the team to do that in 2026. Ellie Bushnell also did it earlier this season. But Silchenko became the fourth player in program history with at least two seasons with 100 or more birdies. The others are Hinson-Tolchard, Kelsey Vines, Pernilla Lindberg.

The NCAA Women’s National Championships will be held May 22-27 at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. OSU will appear at the NCAAs for the sixth straight season.

This summer, she will play for the international team at the Arnold Palmer Cup., one of the most prestigious international events for amateurs. She is the first Latvia native to be selected to play in the event.