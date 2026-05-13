OSU Cowgirls Golf Star Shares Individual Title at NCAA Chapel Hill Regional

Oklahoma State women’s golfer Marta Silchenko shot her lowest round of the tournament on Wednesday as she shared medalist honors at the NCAA Women’s Golf Chapel Hill Regional on Wednesday.

She also helped fuel the Cowgirls’ sixth straight trip to the NCAA Women’s National Championships. That event will be held May 22-27 at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.

It was a big day for Silchenko as she won her second tournament of the season, secured a career low and helped OSU join Texas, North Carolina, Michigan State and Virginia as the five teams advancing to the national championships.

Marta Silchenko’s Big Day

Silchenko and her teammate, Yu-Chu Chen, were 2-under for the tournament and six shots out of the lead when play began early on Wednesday. Silchenko put together one of the best rounds of the event, as she fired a 4-under 66, which is a career high, to finish at 6-under for the tournament. She posted birdies on two of the first five holes of the day and then three more on the back side before he logged her only bogey on No. 18.

She posted her score early and then waited for the field to try and catch her. That bogey was critical. It was the difference between a solo title and a shared title. Princeton’s Thanana Kotchasanmanee ended up at 6-under for the tournament and was the lone medalist to advance to nationals without a team.

Along the way, Silchenko became the fourth player in program history to log two seasons with at least 100 birdies.

Chen shot an even-par 70 after two straight days of shooting a 69 to finish at 2-under for the tournament. She was the only other Cowgirl to finish in the Top 10 as she ended up in a tie for fifth.

Tarapath Panya ended up in a tie for 28th place as she shot a final-round 75 to land at 8-over for the tournament. Ellie Bushnell, who struggled for the first two rounds, shot a final-round 72 and finished the tournament at 12-over and in a tie for 40th. Summer Lee wrapped up the even with a final round 77 and was tied for 50th with a score of 15-over.

The Cowgirls finished the 54-hole even with an 8-over-par 638 and were not under par after any of the three rounds. Texas was the only school to finish under par for the tournament with a 5-under 625. Texas did come back to the field with a final round 5-over but it wasn’t enough for anyone in the field to catch the Longhorns.