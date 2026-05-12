OSU Cowgirls Golf One Round from Clinching NCAA Championships Berth

As two players shot their way into contention for top individual honors, the Oklahoma State women’s golf team positioned themselves for another trip to nationals after the second round of the NCAA Women’s Golf Chapel Hill Regional on Tuesday.

The Cowgirls moved from a tie for fourth place after the first round into third place by themselves after a second-round total of 3-over-par. Even though it was OSU’s second straight day over par as a team, the field spaced out and the Cowgirls found themselves in good position to advance to the NCAA Championships later this month.

OSU is nine shots ahead of sixth-place Virginia, which is important because the top five teams at the end of the third round on Wednesday advance to the NCAA championship tournament from May 22-27 at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.

Meanwhile, two Cowgirls went under-par on Tuesday and put themselves in the Top 5 entering the final round.

OSU at NCAA Regionals After Two Rounds

The 𝑺𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒏𝒌𝒐 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒓𝒅@SilcenkoM's 𝟏𝟏𝐭𝐡 round in the 60s this season comes courtesy of a 2-under 6️⃣8️⃣ in the second round of the Chapel Hill Regional!#golfschool | #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/jUwNz5qbqx — OSU Cowgirl Golf (@OSUcowgirlgolf) May 12, 2026

OSU freshman Yu-Chu Chen followed her 1-under 69 on Monday with another 1-under 69 to move to 2-under for the event. The Cowgirls teed off on No. 10 on Tuesday, and she started her round with a double bogey. From there she had five birdies and two bogeys to get back into red numbers, including a birdie on her final hole, No. 9.

Marta Silchenko moved from a tie for 12th after the first round to a tie for fourth after the second at 2-under. She was tied with Chen and two other players. She started red hot with birdies on her first three holes of the round before she dropped two shots before the turn. She had three birdies and two bogeys on her final nine holes to finish with a 2-under 68.

Both Chen and Silchenko had their work cut out for them to catch the leader. Cindy Hsu of Texas is 8-under for the event after firing her second straight 66. Her teammate, Farah O’Keefe, is three shots back at 5-under after she shot a 5-under 65 on Tuesday. Chen and Silchenko are six shots back of the lead.

Texas also has the team lead after two rounds with a 10-under team score, putting the former Big 12 rivals 15 shots ahead of the Cowgirls.

Tarapath Panya dropped into a tie for 24th place with a second-round score of 2-over 72. She is now 3-over for the tournament. Summer Lee is tied for 42nd after shooting a 6-over 76 on Tuesday. She is 8-over for the event. Ellie Bushnell had a second rough day, as she shot a 4-over 74 and is 10-over for the tournament and in a tie for 47th.

OSU will tee off at 7 a.m. ET for round three and start at No. 1. Bushnell, Lee, Panya, Chen and Silchenko will tee off in that order, with Silchenko teeing off last at 7:44 a.m. They will play alongside golfers from Texas and North Carolina.

NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

Chapel Hill Regional

At UNC Finley Golf Course, Chapel Hill, N.C.

OSU Second Round Scores

T4. Yu-Chu Chen (-2) – 69-69—138

T4. Marta Silchenko (-2) – 70-68—138

T24. Tarapath Panya (+3) – 71-72—143

T42. Summer Lee (+8) – 72-76—148

T47. Ellie Bushnell (+10) – 76-74—150

Second Round Team Standings

1. Texas (-10) – 279-271—550

2. UNC (-6) – 274-280-554

3. Oklahoma State (+5) – 282-283—565

4. NC State (+7) – 283-284—567

5. Mississippi State (+9) – 282-289—569

6. Virginia (+14) – 281-293—574

T7. Kent State (+16) – 289-287—576

T7. Michigan State (+16) – 286-290—576

9. High Point (+30) – 300-290—590

10. Furman (+33) – 298-295—593

11. Richmond (+44) – 307-297—604

12. Howard (+51) – 308-303—611