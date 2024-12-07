What Mike Gundy’s New Contract Means for Oklahoma State
Friday night, rumors swirled around 20-year Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy and his future with the program. Following a 3-9 season, it seemed OSU was ready to move on after issuing a reported ultimatum: sign a new contract or coach a new team.
By Saturday morning, though, Gundy has reportedly been willing to compromise on the financials of his contract, agreeing to a restructuring.
But what does this actually mean for Gundy and the future of the program? Most simply, it’s a win for both sides.
Per On3’s Pete Nakos, the restructuring of the deal was largely based on college football’s landscape-changing name, image and likeness rules. Any new contract on Gundy’s end would include assurance on him going all in on NIL, and the money saved on restructuring would also be put towards NIL and revenue sharing.
While those details are unconfirmed, they certainly make sense given NIL has seismically shifted the way college football works. Gundy hadn’t necessarily been shy about not loving the new-age ways, and there was always a sense there would be an inflection point.
Now, with both sides past said point, OSU should have a leg-up that it didn’t previously. Re-routed funds to players should certainly bolster its roster and chances in the new-look Big 12. And an increased focus on NIL should at least put the program on equal footing with some of its conference rivals.
Additionally, both the Cowboys and Gundy get to continue a pairing that’s largely been successful. The 57-year-old is the winningest coach in the school’s history by a wide margin, and has proven his skill on-field time and again, regardless of how last season shook out.
And while the Cowboys tactics likely didn’t earn much favor, there’s likely no school in the country Gundy could’ve veered towards that won’t put NIL at its forefront. Gundy now gets to remain in a familiar situation with even more resources at his disposal.
Regardless of how things shake out for either part, it seems Saturday could mark a new era of sorts.
