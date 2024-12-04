Oklahoma, New OC Offer Oklahoma State QB Commit Jett Niu

New #Sooners 247 🏈 Crystal Ball



⭐⭐⭐ 2025 QB Jett Niu

📏 6'2” / 185

🏫 Lehi HS (Lehi, UT)

🔄 Pick flipped from Oklahoma State

🎚️10 (Lock)

✍️ By Blair Angulo

🎤⬇️ Mountain Region Recruiting Analyst



Profile: https://t.co/YZ9vSF9DT2#XXV pic.twitter.com/9THugu5BIF