Oklahoma, New OC Offer Oklahoma State QB Commit Jett Niu
In mid-September, the Oklahoma State Cowboys received some good news in the form of three-star QB Jett Niu’s commitment. To that point in the season, it wasn’t yet known that OSU’s season would feature QB issues.
On Tuesday, new Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle made it his first order of business to offer the Cowboys’ commit.
Hired officially on Monday, Arbuckle joins an Oklahoma team that struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball this season. While head coach Brent Venables had the defense in tip top shape, the offense didn’t follow suit under previous command.
While the two teams no longer share the same conference or field, it seems they’re still competing heavily in recruiting. Even for those of Lehi, UT.
Per 247Sports, Niu is projected to flip his commitment from OSU to the Sooners.
At 6-foot-2, Niu broke out in his junior season, throwing for 2,812 yards and 31 touchdowns. He’s shies more towards a traditional quarterback than a dual-threat with his size. Per 247sports’s Greg Biggins: “He shows good pocket presence and feel, can extend plays and looks just as comfortable throwing outside the pocket as he does from within it. He’s a really good touch passer with a nice feel for layering the ball between defenders.”
As it stands now, Niu would join a quarterback room that includes Zane Flores, Maealiuaki Smith, Garrett Rangel and Garrett Wilson.
