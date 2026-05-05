Oklahoma State Cross Country National Championship Rings Celebrate Season

On Monday, the Oklahoma State men’s cross-country team got its first look at their national championship and Big 12 championship rings.

OSU’s cross country and track social media account posted a video of the new rings, which will be presented to the runners that brought home the program’s sixth national championship in cross country and its 14th Big 12 championship in the last 18 years.

It was also the 55th national championship in OSU athletics history and the cross-country team’s second national title in three years.

OSU’s Newest National Championship Rings

𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑹𝑰𝑵𝑮𝑺 𝑨𝑹𝑬 𝑰𝑵 💍



Celebrating National Championship No. 5️⃣5️⃣ and our 14th Big 12 title in 18 years 🤠🏆#GoPokes I #run4okstate pic.twitter.com/Xhti7OdvTA — Oklahoma State XC/T&F (@run4okstate) May 4, 2026

The top of the ring features a full color rendering of the “Pistol Pete” logo, with “National” across the top and “Champions” across the bottom. On one side of the ring is the script “Cowboys” logo with a rendering of the NCAA championship trophy underneath. Both are in silver. Above that are six stars, representing the program’s six national titles.

On the other side of the ring is a rendering of the Big 12 Championship trophy in silver. Directly above the trophy is the last name of the runner and right above it is “Go Pokes.” Below the trophy is 2025, the year both championships were won.

The Cowboys were the No. 1 seeded team in the national championships and won the title with 57 points, well ahead of New Mexico’s 82 points in second place. The five runners that helped clinch the title were Brian Musau (28:41.2), Fouad Messaoudi (28:42.8), Denis Kipngetich (28:44.3), Adisu Guadie (28:49.7) and Ryan Schoppe (29:01.7). Will Muirhead (29:37.8) and Laban Kipkemboi (30:19.8) also ran but their points did not count toward the final total.

Musau finished fourth and set a career best with his time and earned his third cross country All-America honors in as many years. That made him the sixth Cowboys runner to claim All-America honors three times.Messaoudi and Kipngetich finished fifth and sixth place, respectively. Both earned their third cross country All-America honors, making them the seventh and eighth Cowboys to accomplish the feat.

The team will look different next year. Messaoudi was a graduate student, as was Schoppe. But Musau, Kipngetich and Guadie are juniors. Muirhead is also a graduate student while Kipkemboi is a junior.

With all five runners that counted toward points finishing in the Top 35, the Cowboys were impossible to catch. The rings they’ll receive for their national title and their Big 12 title are well-earned.