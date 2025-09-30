Oklahoma State Likely Eyeing Falcons’ Offense as Search for Coach Begins
For the first time in two decades, Oklahoma State is in need of a head football coach.
Last Tuesday, it was announced that Mike Gundy — the most illustrious coach in the history of the program — would be relieved of his duties.
The move came following a 1-2 start on the year, and one too many signs that the season was trending the same way as the previous, when the team failed to win a conference game. Even in OSU’s loss to Baylor Saturday, it was clear the change was needed, as the Pokes played with slightly more fire in the 45-27 defeat.
Now, the Oklahoma State football program is tasked with finding a new bench boss, and it’s likely side-eyeing a certain NFL team for now.
Zac Robinson has long been a popular target in theory for Oklahoma State, having played quarterback for the program from 2006 to 2009, as well as seeing a rapid coaching rise in the NFL sphere.
Prior to Gundy’s arrival, OSU was seen as a stepping-stone program by many, and they could again circumvent that moniker in nabbing Robinson, who could see the job as an end point.
Even more than that, Robinson is a keen offensive mind. He helped coach the Rams’ offense to a Super Bowl win a few seasons ago, and is amid his second season as the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator.
Needless to say, OSU will be monitoring the situation in Atlanta. The team’s offense didn’t see a necessarily hot start to the 2025-26 season, but has picked things up in recent weeks. Robinson made a move to the sideline as another coach was let go, and the team cruised to a big win in Week 4.
Despite being 2-2, the Falcons’ offense has racked up the seventh-most yards on the season so far. They’ve seen a blend of both ground and air attack — ranking top-10 in both — though they’ve been unable to capitalize overall, ranking No. 24 overall in points per game.
Atlanta certainly hasn’t fared bad enough to warrant any sort of major change, but they also have seen the success that might make Robinson turn down a head coaching opportunity with the Pokes.
Regardless, a decision isn't likely to be made soon. OSU will have plenty of other candidates looking to prove themselves in the head coach role, and won't need to rely on tunnel vision as they prepare to enter a new era.