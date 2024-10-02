Should Oklahoma State Pivot to New QB?
In a matter of the weeks, the Oklahoma State Cowboys have gone from potential Big 12 contenders to a team riddled with questions marks.
The squad first saw a 3-point loss to then No. 12 Utah, before turning around an uncharacteristically losing to Kansas State, 42-20, on the road in Manhattan.
One of the biggest questions marks lies with the team’s quarterback position, which is murky, to say the least.
Seventh-year slinger Alan Bowman — who started in 14 games for the Cowboys last season, amassing 3,460 total yards — has so far started each game this season. But he’s seen just 60% completion, as well as 11 touchdowns to six interceptions. And even the stats don’t quite tell the full picture: OSU’s offense has struggled mightily in recent weeks. To the point head coach Mike Gundy made a mid-game change against the Utes.
Even still, there’s little doubt that Bowman is likely the best choice if the team wants to win games this season. When Gundy pivoted to Garret Rangel mid-game before, there was little success. And Bowman still has the primary rapport with talented pass-catchers like Brennan Presley, De’Zhaun Stribling, Rashod Owens and more.
But with two losses already under their belt, with potentially more on the way and a likely College Football Playoffs omission, it might make sense for Gundy and co. to prepare for the future.
Rangel is still just a redshirt sophomore, and while he’s somewhat behind Bowman now, they’re on somewhat level playing field in terms of broad skill level. He could at least get reps in this season in hopes of coming back even better next year, and that same logic applies down the depth chart.
Bowman is 24, and will be on to bigger and better things next season. While it might be a tough decision for the staff to make in sitting him for the time being, it might be the right one.
