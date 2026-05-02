Oklahoma State Naming Wrestling Facility for John Smith a Fitting Tribute

There was no need to wait any longer for Oklahoma State to honor its most illustrious wrestler and coach, John Smith, to name the new wrestling facility in his name.

The decision to name the facility for Smith, the program’s long-time head coach and one of the best amateur wrestlers in history before he took over at his alma mater, was the right call. Honoring the 60-year-old from Del City, Okla., now as opposed to waiting recognizes what he built at Oklahoma State, both as a wrestler and as a coach.

“It is nearly impossible to overstate what John Smith has meant to Cowboy Wrestling and the sport of wrestling around the world. There is not a more appropriate way to celebrate all he has done for Oklahoma State than to have his name on the building that future generations of OSU wrestlers will walk into every day,” OSU Athletic Director Chad Weiberg said in a release announcing the naming of the facility.

John Smith’s Wrestling Legacy

Former Oklahoma State head wrestling coach John Smith. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

The new facility will be located on the north side of Gallagher-Iba Arena. The dedicated facility to the wrestling program will increase its space, provide additional mat space and other team amenities. OSU wrestling will continue to compete inside GIA, but there will be spectator space in the new facility, along with office and meeting space for the coaching staff.

The naming still needs approval from the OSU/A&M Board of Regents. The naming was announced earlier this week.

It’s a fitting time to name the facility for the program, which is coming off a terrific season under Smith’s replacement, David Taylor. The Cowboys finished second in the NCAA Championships and three different freshmen wrestlers won individual national crowns — Sergio Vega, Landon Robideau and Jax Forrest. OSU became the first team in history to record three freshman champions in one year at the national tournament.

As a coach, Smith led the program for 33 years and guided the Cowboys to five NCAA team championships, 490 dual wins, 153 All-America honors, 23 team conference championships, 132 individual conference championships and two Hodge Trophy winners. His 490-73-6 career dual record gives him the most wins in school history and the third-most wins in the history of Division I wrestling. He also coached Team USA at the Olympics in 2000 and 2012. He retired in 2024.

As a wrestler, Smith had few peers. With OSU he won two NCAA individual championships, was a three-time All-American, a three-time conference champion and won more than 150 matches. He won six consecutive world championships from 1987-92, including gold medals at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul and at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona. In 1990, he became the first wrestler to win the James E. Sullivan Award for the nation's top amateur athlete.