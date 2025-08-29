Oklahoma State’s Starting QB Leaves Opener to Injury, Won’t Return
After a white-hot start to Oklahoma State's season that included two touchdowns, new starting quarterback Hauss Hejny won't return to the opener following an injury, according to Pokes Report's Robert Allen.
In just three possessions, Hejny was able to make his mark, adding 96 yards through the air, including two touchdowns — one passing and one rushing. He started the game 3-for-4 with numerous tough passes, eventually punching it in on the ground.
Just plays later, he would connect for a 41-yard bomb, then find wide receiver Gavin Freeman for the receiving touchdown.
On his third drive, he would reportedly suffer an injury deemed a "lower extremity" per Marshall Scott, and will not return to the game. Oklahoma State was up 14-7 when Hejny exited, the Cowboys obviously losing their biggest play-maker on the day.
Hejny was reportedly set to split snaps with Zane Flores anyways — as the two split reps throughout preseason camp — allowing for the redshirt freshman to earn time to start the second quarter.
Flores, at least, started strong himself, connecting on seven of his first eight passes on the season. His string of short-range passes helped to get the Pokes into field goal range, where they made it a two-score game just after Hejny's injury.
Hejny's exit is sure to have some sort of ripple effect on the Cowboys' offense, as he ultimately beat out Flores for the starting position. Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI previously wrote: "Overall, it could be critical for the Cowboys to find their starting quarterback in this season opener, and if Hejny can put together a solid performance after getting the starting nod, it could be enough for him to take over full-time for OSU’s trip to Oregon in Week 2."
Next week, the Cowboys take on No. 7 Oregon, a game they would certainly like to have their starting quarterback for. It's not yet known if Hejny will be able to return for Week 2, but OSU will have a few extra days of preperation due to opening their season on Thursday.
The Cowboys take on the Ducks on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 2:30 p.m. CT.