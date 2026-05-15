OSU Cowboys Baseball Drops Critical Series Opener to Arizona Wildcats

Thursday night couldn't have gone much worse for Oklahoma State in the context of their series with the Arizona Wildcats and the Big 12 tournament race.

The Cowboys (34-19,16-12 in Big 12) dropped the first game of their three-game series with the Wildcats (129-32, 9-19), 7-4 at O’Brate Stadium.

With the loss, the Cowboys dropped into a three-way tie for fifth place in the conference with Cincinnati and TCU. If there's good news, other action in the conference ensured that Oklahoma State can finish no worse than seventh place in the Big 12 standings when their series with Arizona concludes on Saturday.

The bad news is if the Cowboys finish in that seventh spot, they'll surrender a top six seed that would have led to a Thursday game and then must begin their Big 12 Tournament schedule on Wednesday in Surprise, Ariz.

How Oklahoma State Lost to Arizona

Oklahoma State fell behind 3-0 after the top of the sixth inning, as Arizona scored a single run in three different frames. The Cowboys chipped away with a run in the sixth but exploded for three runs in the seventh to take a 4-3 lead.

Wildcats pitching only gave up four hits, so Oklahoma State leaned into the home run to score all four runs. Danny Wallace got them on the board in the sixth inning with a solo shot, and then Evan Saunders hit a three-run home run in the seventh to push the Cowboys ahead.

Those home runs nudged their national total to 130 home runs this season, which is the second most in the country.

But Arizona Responded with a late rally, with Mathis Meurant hitting a home run to left field in the eighth inning to tie the game at four. It was just his second home run of the season. Then in the ninth the Wildcats put three on the board as Caleb Danzeixen hit a sacrifice fly to drive in a run and then Meurant doubled to right field to drive in two more runs.

Oklahoma State used four different pitchers, with Hudson Barrett drawing the start. Mario Pesca (5-4) took the loss as he allowed all four late runs.

Arizona at Oklahoma State

Where: O’Brate Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

Schedule

Game 1: Arizona 7, Oklahoma State 4

Game 2: 6 p.m. CT Friday, ESPN+

Game 3: 12 p.m. CT Saturday, ESPN+

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (93.7 KSPI-FM) and The Varsity Network App (okla.state/GetVarsity)

Records: Oklahoma State, 34-19 (16-12 in Big 12); Arizona, 19-32 (9-19)