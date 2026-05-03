OSU Cowboys Baseball Starts Slow, Blows Out Horned Frogs to Win Series

Oklahoma State spotted the TCU Horned Frogs a 2-0 lead and then roared back as the Cowboys won, 9-2, to claim a series win on Saturday night in Stillwater, Okla.

For six innings the game looked like a pitchers’ duel. But after the seventh inning the Oklahoma State offense took control of the game and broke a 2-2 tie with seven runs in the Cowboys’ final two innings.

With the victory, Oklahoma State reached 30 wins for the season and closed into a tie with the Horned Frogs in the Big 12 standings. The Cowboys can overtake TCU with a win in Sunday’s finale at 1 p.m. TCU lost its second straight game after a seven-game winning streak.

How Oklahoma State Won

With the game tied 2-2, TCU’s Tommy LaPour entered in relief. LaPour, who has been hurt much of the season, was supposed to be the Game 1 starter but the Horned Frogs scratched him in favor of bringing him on in relief during the weekend. TCU gave him a clean inning, and it got away from him.

OSU’s Danny Wallace singled with one out, followed by Alex Conover’s single that moved Wallace to third base. With two outs, a wild pitch by LaPour allowed Wallace to score and advanced Conover to second. Conover later scored on Aidan Meola’s double. That also scored Kollin Ritchie, who walked. That gave the Cowboys a 5-2 lead.

Then, the Cowboys put the game away with a four-run eighth. Avery Ortiz and Garrett Shull hit home runs, with Shull’s shot driving in two runs. Brock Thompson doubled home the last run.

Mario Pesca (5-3) claimed the win in relief for OSU, as he pitched 3.1 scoreless innings, giving up three hits and a walk against six strikeouts. LaPour (0-1) took the loss.

TCU’s Lance Davis and Oklahoma State’s Stormey Rhodes faced off and shut each other’s teams out for five innings.

TCU finally broke the ice in the sixth inning and, in doing so, chased Rhodes from the game. The Horned Frogs took a 2-0 lead after Chase Brunson doubled to left field, scoring Cole Cramer and Sawyer Strosnider.

Rhodes gave up four hits and two earned runs with a walk and six strikeouts in 101 pitches.

The Cowboys chased off Davis after six innings and tying the game on a Campbell Smithwick RBI sacrifice fly, which scored Ritchie, followed by an Ortiz sacrifice fly RBI that scored Meola.

TCU at Oklahoma State

Where: O’Brate Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

Schedule and Results

Game 1: Oklahoma State 7, TCU 6

Game 2: Oklahoma State 9, TCU 2

Game 3: 1 p.m. CT Sunday, ESPN+

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (93.7 KSPI-FM) and The Varsity Network App (okla.state/GetVarsity)

Records: Oklahoma State, 30-17 (13-10 in Big 12); TCU, 29-17 (13-10)