Cowgirls Softball Preview: OSU Hosts Kansas for Senior Day, Big 12 Finale

The Oklahoma State softball team prepares for its final home series of the season when it hosts the Kansas Jayhawks on Friday.

The Cowgirls and the Jayhawks come into the contest doing their final prep for the Big 12 Tournament, which starts next week. Both teams have clinched a berth, but final seeding is still up for grabs.

Both teams are on a good run going into the series. OSU has won its last six games and eight of its last nine, including four wins over ranked teams, starting with a win over then-No. 1 Oklahoma. Kansas’ 33 wins is its most since 2015 (40-15). Kansas also has 13 Big 12 wins, its most in conference history.

Here is a preview of the series, with the schedule, TV information and more.

Kansas at Oklahoma State

8K Vision 🎥



Ruby strikes out the side in the fifth and notches her eighth K of the game!#GoPokes | @rubymeylan pic.twitter.com/3BakdC9lJV — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@cowgirlsb) April 30, 2026

Where: Cowgirl Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

Schedule

Game 1: 6 p.m. CT Friday, ESPN+

Game 2: 2 p.m. CT Saturday, ESPN+

Game 3: 1 p.m. CT Sunday, ESPN+

Radio/Audio: KGFY 105.5 FM/Varsity Network app

Records: Oklahoma State, 35-13 (14-7 in Big 12); Kansas, 33-16 (13-8).

National Rankings: Oklahoma State, No. 13/16; Kansas, not ranked.

Last Game: Oklahoma State def. Tulsa, 5-0; Kansas def. Wichita State, 10-0.

At Stake: Both OSU and KU are playing for Top 5 seeding in the Big 12 Tournament. With the Cowgirls and the Jayhawks one game apart, a series win is critical for both teams. But only one can claim it.

Previewing Oklahoma State

She went HOFF



2⃣-for-3⃣ with a triple, a home run and four RBI for Hoff tonight 🔥#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/nFjEAuEKe4 — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@cowgirlsb) April 30, 2026

Ruby Meylan may be the hottest pitcher in the country right now. She threw a complete game shutout against Tulsa, her ninth straight complete game victory (including a 10-inning win over Arizona). The Big 12 pitcher of the week, who also claimed three national weekly awards, enters the series 24-6 with a 2.13 ERA. With Big 12 Tournament seeding on the line, she figures to pitch until OSU knows its seeding.

Madison Hoffman hit her second home run of the season, a three-run shot against Tulsa, boosting her batting average to .438 in 19 games. Claire Timm is the team’s top hitter based on qualifying at bats (.354) while Amanda Hasler (12) and Rosie Davis (10) are the only two players with 10 or more home runs.

Previewing Kansas

One Big 12 series left to go 🤝 #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/JQP4404S8t — Kansas Softball (@KUSoftball) April 29, 2026

Offensively, Anna Soles is one of the hitters to watch. She hit her 12th home run against Wichita State. She’s now hit a home run in each of her last two games and in three of her last four games. Another is Hailey Cripe, who also homered against WSU, her 15th of the season, which kept her among the Top 10 in the Big 12. OSU needs to keep Presley Limbaugh off base. She has an OPS of .920 and is tied for the team lead with 45 runs.

Kansas has distributed most of its starts among four pitchers — Blakely Barber, Chloe Barber, Lila Partridge (who claimed the win over WSU) and Kaelee Washington. All four have an ERA below 2.00 and have at least six wins. None has a losing record. Given the importance of the series to Big 12 Tournament seeding, KU figures to use all four during the three-game set.

What’s Next: The Cowgirls and the Jayhawks are heading to the Big 12 Tournament next week, which starts on Thursday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.