Cowgirls Softball Preview: OSU Prepares for Arizona State Rematch in Semifinals

After one-hitting the Utah Utes, the No. 2 seeded Oklahoma State Cowgirls will face a Big 12 rival from Arizona.

The Cowgirls (38-14) will face the No. 6 seeded Arizona State Sun Devils (39-16) at 7 p.m. Friday at OGE Energy Field at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. The winner of the game advances to the tournament championship game on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Oklahoma State hasn’t won a Big 12 Tournament title since 2022. Entering Friday’s game, the Cowgirls are one of the hottest teams in the country, led by pitcher Ruby Meylan, who hasn’t lost a game in more than a month.

ASU beat in-state rival Arizona in the quarterfinals and, like the Cowgirls, are a Top 25 team in the country.

Here is a preview of the Cowgirls’ tournament semifinal game, including the complete schedule, TV information and more.

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State (Big 12 Tournament semifinal)

Arizona State pitcher Kenzie Brown. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. CT Friday, OGE Energy Field at Devon Park

Radio/Audio: KGFY 105.5 FM/Varsity Network app

Records: Oklahoma State, 38-14; Arizona State: 39-16

National Rankings: Oklahoma State, No. 16/13; Arizona State: No. 24

Season Results: Oklahoma State won the season series, 2-1.

At Stake: The winner of the Big 12 Tournament will earn the automatic bid from the Big 12 for the NCAA Tournament.

Previewing Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State infielder Karli Godwin. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma State beat No. 7 seeded Utah, 7-0, on Thursday, but it took the Cowgirls until the fifth inning to score a run. But, once they did, the dam burst. Karli Godwin, Rosie Davis and Madison Hoffman each had two hits, with Godwin driving in two runs on a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

Pitcher Ruby Meylan carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning as she claimed a win, giving up one hit and three walks against three strikeouts. She pushed the Cowgirls to their 21st win in their last 24 games and Meylan won her 16th straight decision.

Previewing Arizona State

Kenzie Brown threw a complete game five-hitter against Arizona, but it took a seventh-inning home run by Brooklyn Ulrich to seal the win in a 2-1 victory. ASU has three pitchers with at least 10 wins this year. But Brown is likely to get the ball again on Friday as he is the only one of the three with an ERA under 3.00. She can also match Meylan strikeout-for-strikeout, as she has 229 for the season.

Six batters in ASU’s regular lineup are batting over .300 and four of them have an OPS of better than 1.000. Four of them have at least 10 home runs, led by Katie Chester’s 18. It’s a potent lineup that can keep the Sun Devils in a close game.

2026 Big 12 Softball Tournament Schedule, Results

(at Devon Park, Oklahoma City)

Thursday’s Results

Game 1 – No. 5 Kansas 6, No. 4 UCF 5

Game 2 – No. 1 Texas Tech 7, No. 8 Baylor 0

Game 3 – No. 2 Oklahoma State 7, No. 7 Utah 0

Game 4 – No. 6 Arizona State 2, No. 3 Arizona 1

Friday’s Games

Game 5: No. 5 Kansas vs. No. 1 Texas Tech, 3 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Game 6: No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 Arizona State, 7 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Saturday’s Game

Championship Game - 11 a.m. CT (ESPN)