OSU Cowboys Men’s Golf Star Snaps Big 12 Player of Year Drought

To little surprise, Preston Stout of Oklahoma State was named Big 12 men’s golf player of the year. The surprise is the drought it snapped.

Stout claimed the award on Monday, along with several other Cowboys. But his award marked the first time an OSU player won the award since Viktor Hovland did it in 2019. Stout is now the 13th player to win the conference’s player of the year award in its history.

Because Stout was named player of the year, he was also selected to the first team. Ethan Fang was also named to the first team, while Gaven Lane and Eric Lee were named second-team picks. Their coach, Alan Bratton, was named Big 12 coach of the year.

Preston Stout’s Latest Award

Alowha. Two years in a row, Preston Stout has matched the school’s 18-hole scoring mark to start the Amer Ari.



2024 — 𝟔𝟐

2025 — 𝟔𝟐#GoPokes | #golfschool pic.twitter.com/CJnSU1YA4h — OSU Cowboy Golf (@OSUCowboyGolf) February 4, 2026

Stout won the Big 12 championships earlier this month and helped fuel the Cowboys’ team title as well. He fired a 72-hole score of 11-under 267 and won the individual crown for the third straight season. He is the first player to do that in Big 12 history and the second player to do it in program history. Lindy Miller (1976-78) won three straight Big 8 titles.

Last week Stout was named to the watch list for the Haskins Award, which honors the year's outstanding college golfer. He’s won four of his last six starts, has seven career individual victories and helped the team capture four tournament titles, including its 13th Big 12 crown.

Fang, Lane and Lee were heavy contributors as well. Fang claimed an individual title at The Carmel Cup and another at the Maridoe Collegiate, sharing the title with Stout. Fang has four other Top 10 finishes this season.

Lane has yet to win an individual title this year but came close at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational, where he finished second. He was fourth at the The Clerico and seventh at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational.

Lee has three Top 10 finishes this season at The Carmel Cup, the Fighting Illini Invitational and the Maridoe Collegiate.

The Cowboys learned last week that they will be the No. 1 seed when NCAA regional action begins next week. OSU will head to the Marana Regional, which will be held at the Gallery Golf Club in Marana, Ariz. The 54-hole event runs through May 18-20. Oklahoma State needs to finish among the Top 5 teams to have a chance to repeat as national champions.

If OSU advances, it will play in the NCAA Championship at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, Calif., which will be played May 29-June 3.