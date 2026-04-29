Stailee Heard Defends Cowgirl Basketball in Emotional Social Media Post

Stailee Heard seems energized by the direction of the Oklahoma State women’s basketball program. But, she cleared the air about comments made about the program by her family.

In a lengthy on Instagram on Tuesday, the rising senior posted mostly about her excitement about the upcoming season, one that has seen the Cowgirls have a great offseason in the transfer portal. Heard is the only holdover player and she seems thrilled with what could be next season.

“I am super excited for this upcoming season,” Heard wrote. “Our coaching staff has been recruiting tirelessly to take our program to another level and with our recent success, have signed some incredible players.”

But she also wrote about the comments made on social media by her family about the program and its direction.

Stailee Heard’s Social Media Post

Oklahoma State Cowgirls guard Stailee Heard. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Recently, Heard’s younger sister, Tyla Heard, put her name in the transfer portal. That wasn’t unusual after the season ended. Even though OSU reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament, most of the players that had eligibility remaining opted for the transfer portal. Tyla Heard announced her move on social media and, later, her father, Tony Heard, shared her post and some thoughts of his own on " rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Facebook.

“Prayers and positive thoughts for my baby Ty!” he wrote. “Greatness is still in her future. Being lied to and not even getting an opportunity to play isn’t what we expected. But the coach who gives Tyla Heard a fair opportunity to shine, will get a diamond in the ruff.!! Watch!!”

Tyla Heard joined the Cowgirls after one season at Oral Roberts, where she averaged 2.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Stailee Heard seemed to address her father’s comment in her post on Instagram.

“In regard to some comments posted on social media directed toward our OSU WBB program from my parents, we do not share the same opinion due to the fact that we haven’t had a relationship for the last 10 months,” Heard wrote in the post.

Stailee Heard has played her three-year collegiate career at Oklahoma State and was one of head coach Jacie Hoyt’s first significant prep recruits. She’s been an all-Big 12 selection of some kind each season. Last season she averaged 11.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. As a sophomore in 2024-25 she averaged a career-high 16.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Among the players that Oklahoma State pulled from the transfer portal was former Iowa State star Audi Crooks and former Florida guard Liv McGill.