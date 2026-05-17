What Javian Jones-Priest Commitment Would Mean to Oklahoma State Football

The Oklahoma State football program will be paying plenty of attention to the decision Javian Jones-Priest makes next week.

Jones-Priest, a four-star running back, will announce his commitment on Tuesday. Per Rivals/On3.com, he’ll have seven hats to choose from — Virginia Tech, Oregon, Florida, SMU, TCU, Northwestern and Oklahoma State.

It will be a tall order for the Cowboys to beat out the schools on that list. After all, only Virginia Tech is undergoing the sort of rebuild that Oklahoma State is undergoing under first-year coach Eric Morris. That's one reason why a commitment from a running back of his talent would be meaningful to the program's future.

Why Landing Four-Star Recruit Would Help Oklahoma State

Jones-Priest is a 5-10, 194-pound running back from Arlington Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. That’s part of the reason both SMU and TCU made the cut. Both schools are in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and TCU is a Big 12 rival of the Cowboys. His father, Rafael, also played college football for the Horned Frogs.

For that reason alone, Oklahoma State landing the young running back would help Morris continue to establish a foothold under his watch in the DFW area. Morris likely built a relationship with Jones-Priest when he was head coach at North Texas.

Landing a commitment would also give the Cowboys a steal from programs in the ACC, the SEC and the Big Ten. In a highly competitive recruiting landscape, and with a first-year head coach, these are the sorts of wins that would not only allow the Cowboys to widen their recruiting footprint but also better position them to protect their backyard under Morris.

Additionally, there is the matter of the class of 2027. So far Oklahoma State only has one commitment. Quarterback Carson White is a three-star passer out of Iowa Colony High School in Texas. He's considered one of the top 25 quarterbacks in the country and a Top 55 player in the state of Texas per 247Sports.

With a load of official visits coming up in May and June, the Cowboys could use the momentum of a four-star commitment to help make their case with the recruits that will be landing on campus. In many cases with a first-year coach, it takes just one commitment to get the ball rolling.

White is a talented player, but a four-star player like Jones-Priest would help elevate Oklahoma State’s recruiting profile in its early months under Morris. It would be a big with for OSU if it lands the running back.