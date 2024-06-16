Oklahoma State Looking to Continue Stretch of Nonconference Success
Oklahoma State has had an abundance of success over the past decade, and its nonconference success has played a large part.
The Cowboys have consistently competed at the top of the Big 12, including two conference championship games in the past three seasons. While those matchups have contained most of the Cowboys’ memorable matchups, they have been quietly dominant outside of the Big 12.
Since 2014, OSU is 32-6 in nonconference matchups, including bowl games, which is good for the fourth-best winning percentage in the FBS. The Cowboys have made a bowl game in all but the first season of Mike Gundy’s tenure, and their three nonconference games each season have been a significant part of their continued success.
In the past 10 seasons, OSU’s six nonconference losses have come against a wide variety of opponents: No. 1 Florida State (2014), No. 12 Ole Miss (2015), Central Michigan (2016), Texas A&M (2019), Wisconsin (2022), South Alabama (2023).
One of the Cowboys’ best nonconference stretches came from 2017-2021, a five-year stretch with only one nonconference loss. In that span, OSU had some signature nonconference wins, including a Fiesta Bowl win against No. 5 Notre Dame to end the 2021 season.
This season, OSU will look to continue its nonconference success. However, the Cowboys will have a challenging slate before Big 12 play.
After opening the season against South Dakota State, which has won 29 straight games and back-to-back FCS national titles, OSU will host Arkansas in its first regular-season matchup against an SEC opponent since 2013.
The Cowboys will cap its nonconference schedule with a matchup at Tulsa. OSU is also hoping 2024 will mark its first trip to the College Football Playoff, which would feature perhaps the toughest nonconference matchups in OSU history.
