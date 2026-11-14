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Oklahoma State, Nebraska Set Matchups for Top 5 Wrestling Showdown

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will send these 10 wrestlers to the mat against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday.
Matt Postins|
Oklahoma State's Sergio Vega.
Oklahoma State's Sergio Vega. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's one of the biggest showdowns in college wrestling this weekend and the matchups are now set.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Nebraska Cornhuskers have set their matchups for their top five dual matchup at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Friday night.

The Cowboys (1-0) are No. 2 in the country while the Huskers (1-0) are No. 3. The former conference rivals faced each other twice last season and Oklahoma State won both matchups.

Oklahoma State vs. Nebraska Matchups

Oklahoma State Cowboys Landon Robideau points to the ground after winning a wrestling match.
Oklahoma State Cowboys Landon Robideau. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the matchups for the Oklahoma State-Nebraska showdown on Friday.

Weight

Nebraska

Oklahoma State

125

Vincent Robinson

Rocklin Zinkin

133

Jacob Van Dee

Jax Forrest

141

Lincoln Sledzianowski

Jayden Raney

149

Anthony Echemendia

Sergio Vega

157

Antrell Taylor

Landon Robideau

165

Meyer Shapiro

Casey Swiderski

174

Christopher Minto

Lorenzo Norman

184

Lucas Cochran

Michael White

197

Camden McDaniel

Cody Merrill

HWT

Cade Ziola

Dreshaun Ross

The Cowboys are coming off a dominant 45-0 victory over Drexel on Sunday. Oklahoma State won all 10 matches and didn't give up a takedown. All three of their defending national championships wrestled in the opener, including Jax Forrest, Sergio Vega and Landon Robideau. Four freshmen made their dual debuts as well and all one, including heavyweight Dreshaun Ross.

Nebraska had a little more trouble with Wyoming, but the Huskers won, 28-9. Like the Cowboys, four Nebraska wrestlers made their debut with the program and all four won. All 10 of the wrestlers that competed for Nebraska in that dual were nationally ranked.

While this may be a battle of former conference rivals, the Cowboys have a decided advantage in the all-time series. The two schools have wrestled one another since 1919, and the Cowboys hold an overall record of 53-4-1. The Cowboys have a winning percentage of .922 against Nebraska which is their best winning percentage against any school they've faced at least 40 times.

Stillwater has also been a house of horrors for Nebraska. The Cowboys are 25-1 at home against the Huskers.

The Cowboys and the Huskers scheduled this dual on this date intentionally. The Cowboys are hoping for a huge crowd in GIA as the football team prepares to host Texas Tech on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN. OSU announced before the match that it was a sellout.

The Cowboys hope to do something similar next Friday when they travel to Tempe, Ariz., to face Arizona State on Friday night in a Big 12 showdown. The next day, the Cowboys will play their next-to-last regular season football game against the Sun Devils.

No. 3 Nebraska at No. 2 Oklahoma State

Friday

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Okla.

TV/Stream: ESPNU (Shawn Kenney and Rock Harrison)

Radio: 93.7 KSPI-FM (Karsten Melton)

Records

Nebraska: 1-0 (def. No. 20 Wyoming, 28-9, Sunday)

Oklahoma State: 1-0 (def. Drexel, 45-0, Sunday)

Head Coaches

Nebraska: Mark Manning

Oklahoma State: David Taylor

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Matthew Postins
MATT POSTINS

Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI. He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.

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