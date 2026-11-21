Denis Kipngetich can add a Top 3 NCAA Championships finish to his illustrious Oklahoma State biography. But that team title defense fell far short.

The Cowboys finished seventh at the NCAA men’s and women’s cross-country championships on Saturday in Terre Haute, Ind., a year after claiming the team title. This finish came a week after the Cowboys won their NCAA regional title with 57 points behind Kipngetich’s meet winning time of 28:47.1 on the 10,000-kilometer course.

He ran faster in Terre Haute, finishing with a 28:52.5. But Louisville’s Elsingi Kipruto, competing individually, won the title with a time of 28:27.7. Alabama’s Dismus Lokira was second with a 28:30.8, giving the Crimson Tide a point.

But it was New Mexico that walked away with the title. The Lobos had four Top 12 finishers and had 69 points. The Cowboys had 240 points and Kipngetich was OSU’s only Top 25 finisher.

OSU Men, Women at NCAA Championships

Oklahoma State’s men weren’t even the highest finishing Big 12 team. BYU was fourth and Iowa State was sixth.

Adisu Guadia finished in 41st place with a time of 29:19.4. Laban Kipkemboi was 59th with a time of 29:34.5. Jacob Deacon was 76th with a time of 29:46.0 and Noah Strohman was 121st with a time of 30:13.6.

Notably absent from the list of finishers were Brian Masau, who won the men’s individual crown at NCAA regionals last week and won three Big 12 individual titles from 2023-25. Data from the race shows that Masau reached the six-kilometer mark in 18th place but did not continue. His inability to finish kept the Cowboys from a higher finish.

The Cowgirls finished in 15th place with 444 points. Alabama won the title with 120 points, followed by Big 12 rivals West Virginia (145) and BYU (152).

Billah Jepkirui, who won the individual title at NCAA regionals last week, had OSU’s best time with an 18:59.2 on the six-kilometer course, which was good for eighth place.

Maureen Cherotich (Rutoh) finished 19th with a time of 19:08.4. Victoria Lagat was 166th with a time of 20:39.8. Gentry Turner was 168th with a time of 20:40.3 and Autumn Michalski was 184th with a time of 20:44.7.

The race was the final one of the Cowboys and the Cowgirls of the fall season. The indoor track and field season will start during the spring semester, followed by the outdoor season.