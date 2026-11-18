When Oklahoma State softball announced its recruiting signings last week, one name was conspicuously absent. On Tuesday we found out why.

Ava Salcedo, who plays for Washington High School in Norman, Okla., announced that she had committed to play softball at Texas Tech. This came just a couple of weeks after the Cowgirls flipped her from her commitment to the Grand Canyon.

She made her announcement on social media. Recruiting flips are part of the process at this time of year. It's unfortunate for Oklahoma State that Salcedo decided to remain in the conference, joining a Red Raiders team that has been among the best programs in softball the past two seasons.

Cowgirls’ Strong Class Without Ava Salcedo

Beyond excited and blessed to officially sign with Texas Tech 🥎 ! ❤️🖤 I can’t wait to compete at the highest level possible and learn from one of the best coaching staffs in the country! Wreck ’Em Tech! @TexasTechSB @GerryGlasco @DiamondAddicts @LineDsoftball @D1Softball pic.twitter.com/pp4vjbLK4H — Ava Salcedo (@ava_salcedo) November 17, 2026

Head coach Kenny Gajewski put together a well-respected recruiting class. D1 Softball selected OSU as the No. 14 recruiting class in the country, while Softball America / Rivals ranked the Cowgirls at No. 18 overall.

The list included three players ranked the Top 100 ranked prospects in the nation, with five in the Top 150.

The list of signees included Alexis Nisyrios, a pitcher and infielder from Kingswood Oxford in South Windsor, Conn.; Hunter Quentel, a pitcher from Kingwood High School in Humble, Texas; Camden Mack, a pitcher from Denison, Texas; Kynli Garrett, a catcher and infielder from Elgin, Okla.; Janie Goldin, a catcher and outfielder, from Buford, Ga.; and Reagan Evans, an infielder from Sedro-Woolley, Wash.

Salcedo would have given the Cowgirls another outfield and left-handed bat. Now she’ll be a player that OSU will have to prepare for down the line.

Gajewski and the Cowgirls are preparing for the 2027 season after reaching the super regionals and losing to Nebraska in two games. Oklahoma State has failed to get to the Women’s College World Series each of the last two seasons. They just wrapped up their fall exhibition season, their final tune-up before the start of the season in February.

Several stars from last year’s team are back, including infielder Aubrey Jones, infielder Rosie Davis, infielder Karli Godwin and outfielder Tia Warsop.

Gajewski put together a well-respected transfer class to help bolster the team’s biggest weakness, pitching, after the departure of Ruby Meylan. He signed pitchers Delainey Everett (Mississippi State) and Payton Kennedy (Ole Miss), along with a two-way player in Wisconsin’s Kendra Lewis.

The Cowgirls also landed a pair of Big 12 transfers in Maddie Hartley of Houston and Utah transfer Kennedy Proctor. Hartley was an all-Big 12 performer last season while Proctor is the projected starting catcher.