Oklahoma State Cowgirls Soccer Lands Laudan Wilson on All-Big 12 Preseason Team

The Big 12 Conference announced its all-preseason team and its preseason poll, and one Oklahoma State player figured prominently on the team.

Laudan Wilson, a senior midfielder, was the only Cowgirl to make the preseason team, which featured 24 players. The Cowgirls were also picked to finish 13th in the conference.

The Cowgirls open the season on Thursday with an exhibition game at home against Tulsa, followed by the regular-season opener on Aug. 12 at home against Sam Houston.

Oklahoma State hopes to defy expectations and get to the Big 12 Conference Tournament in November.

Laudan Wilson’s All-Big 12 Selection

Preseason praise for these #Big12SOC standouts 🌟 pic.twitter.com/9slYaaxSRc — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) August 3, 2026

Wilson has spent her entire career with the Cowgirls as she was recruited out of Osawatomie, Kansas. In her three seasons with OSU, she has eight goals and 15 assists in 50 games. With five assists in 2026 she’ll move into the Top 10 in the category for her career.

Injuries slowed Wilson last season as she only played in 11 games. The year prior she was named All-Big 12 First Team and United Soccer Coaches All-Region honors after she had five goals and nine assists, the latter of which ranked second in the Big 12.

She had three goals and six assists in her freshman season in 2023, which led to Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors.

Oklahoma State seeks to improve on last year's season in which it went 0-10-1 in conference action and 4-13-2 overall to finish in last place in the Big 12. Only the Top 8 teams in the league go to the Big 12 Tournament from Nov. 9-14.

The preseason rankings featured TCU at the top, as the Horned Frogs received 13 of the 16 first-place votes cast by the league's coaches. The other teams to get a first-place vote were Colorado, West Virginia and Texas Tech.

Colorado was second, with WVU and Kansas finishing in a tie for third. Texas Tech was fifth, followed by BYU, Baylor and UCF, which rounded out the Top 8.

They were followed by Arizona State at No. 9, Houston at No 10, Utah at No. 11 and Arizona at No. 12.

The three teams behind Oklahoma State in voting were Kansas State, Cincinnati at Iowa State.

OSU will play most of its non-conference games at home. Its only road game before league action is an Aug. 27 trip to Mississippi State. The Cowgirls open the Big 12 schedule at home on Sept. 17 against TCU.