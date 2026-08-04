Oklahoma State Cowgirls Release Full Golf Slate in Pursuit of NCAA Title

The goal, as it always is for the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, is to get to the NCAA Championships. They’ve built a schedule to prepare them to get there.

The program released its schedule for the 2026-27 season on Monday, which included the dates for the Big 12 Championships, NCAA Regionals and the NCAA Championships, which will be played again at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.

The Cowgirls have a stacked team returning from last season, one that finished No. 13 in the Division I Women's Golf Rankings for the 2025-26 season. OSU also bolstered its roster with a transfer — two-time WAC player of the year Louise Depadt.

OSU Cowgirls Schedule

The Cowgirls will play five fall tournaments, which start on Sept. 7-9 at the Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Mich. OSU’s other September tournament is closer — the Schooner Fall Classic at Belmar Golf Club in Norman, Okla.

There are three tournaments in October, starting with The Ally from Oct. 5-7 at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss. That is followed by a trip to Fairfield, Texas, for The Fin from Oct. 19-21 at Freestone Lake & Golf Club. The month — and the fall wraps up from Oct. 26-28 with the East Lake Cup at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

The Cowgirls begin the spring season at the Therese Hession Challenge at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes, Calif., from Jan. 31-Feb. 2. That is followed by two trips to Houston in February. First OSU will be at the Houston Invitational at the Golf Club of Houston on Feb. 8. The Cowgirls return to Golf Club of Houston from Feb. 22-23 for the Chevron Collegiate.

To begin March, OSU will head to Las Vegas Country Club for the Lady Luck Invitational from March 1-2 in Las Vegas, Nev. Then, it’s the Charles Schwab Collegiate at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas from March 22-23. OSU wraps up non-conference with another trip to Texas, this time to College Station for the "Mo"Morial Invitational at Traditions Club from April 5-6.

The Big 12 Championships will be at Las Vegas Country Club from April 21-23. Should OSU advance, it will head to NCAA Regionals from May 10-12, followed by the NCAA Championships from May 21-26.

Cowgirls Returning for 2026-27

Oklahoma State is expected to have back its entire “starting five” from last season in Marta Silchenko, Ellie Bushnell, Yu-Chu Chen, Summer Lee and Tarapath Panya. Silchenko and Bushnell were the first pair of Cowgirls to finish in the Top 10 in the same NCAA Tournament since 2004. Silchenko was named to the international team in the Palmer Cup.

Lucy Darr, a sophomore from Stillwater, played in six events this season. Even though she didn’t play in the NCAA Tournament, her world amateur golf ranking rose more than 200 spots. Silchenko saw her ranking go from No. 203 to No. 43 year over year. Depadt played in international tournament this summer.

The Cowgirls are a deeper team then a season ago and that’s saying something.