Oklahoma State Golf Makes 54-Hole Cut at NCAA Women’s Championships

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls golf team made the 54-hole cut in the NCAA Women’s Championships on Sunday, the first major step toward playing for a national championship.

Oklahoma State needed to make that cut — which was the Top 15 teams in the tournament — to play in Monday’s final round at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. On Monday, the Cowgirls need to finish in the Top 8 in Monday’s final round of stroke play to advance to match play on Tuesday, which decides the national championship.

The Cowgirls are well-positioned to do that. Oklahoma State is in third place at 10-under par behind only Stanford and USC. The Cowgirls are 12 strokes ahead of eighth place going into the final round.

Oklahoma State After Three Rounds

ON. FIRE.



Make that 3/3 rounds at par-or-better for @SilcenkoM this week! Now with 20 such rounds this season, Marta is just two away from tying the single-season OSU record.#golfschool | #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/JBnjnsZZKp — OSU Cowgirl Golf (@OSUcowgirlgolf) May 24, 2026

Here are the Cowgirls’ scores after three rounds at La Costa:

Ellie Bushnell: 68-73-68—209 (7-under)

Marta Silchenko: 70-70-69—209 (7 under)

Yu-Chu Chen: 73-68-77—218 (2-over)

Summer Lee: 72-77-72—221 (5-over)

Tarapath Panya: 74-75-76—225 (9-over)

Bushnell and Silchenko are tied for fifth place individually. They are three shots back of first place, held by Texas’ Farah O’Keefe and USC’s Catherine Park.

Bushnell shot a 4-under 68 on Sunday which featured five birdies and one bogey and included a 3-under 33 on the back nine. It was her second round of 68 in the event after she struggled in three rounds at the Chapel Hill regional two weeks ago.

Silchenko shot a 3-under 69 that saw her make five birdies and lose two shots on bogeys.

It was Silchenko’s 20th under par round this season, putting her two rounds from tying the Oklahoma State single-season record. She has shot under par in each round of the tournament and is one round from joining three other Cowgirls who have shot under par in all four rounds of stroke play in the NCAA Championships.

The others are Karin Sjodin in 2004, Caroline Hedwall in 2010 and Madison Tolchard in 2023, per College Golf Data.

Lee’s 72 was notable for her OSU career. It was her second even-par round of the event, and it came with an even-par front nine and back nine. She had one birdie and one bogey, both of which came in the first nine.

Three other teams are under par going into the final round, including former Big 12 rival Texas, current Big 12 rival Iowa State and Arkansas. Another Big 12 team, Arizona State, is hovering at the cut line for Monday tied for seventh place.