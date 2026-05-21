Oklahoma State NCAA Golf Preview: Cowgirls Seek National Title in California

The competition will be stiff for the Oklahoma State Cowgirls golf team as they prepare for NCAA championship play on Friday.

The event, to be held at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif., will continue through Wednesday. The Cowgirls hope they’re playing that day as that will mean they made it through stroke play and were one of the top eight teams in the event and advanced to match play to determine the national championship.

The Cowgirls are coming off a third-place finish at the Chapel Hill regional behind Texas and North Carolina. Last year Northwestern won the team title at La Costa. The Cowgirls have never won a national championship, but they have a team prepared to make some noise.

Here is a preview of the event.

Oklahoma State Women’s Golf Preview

NCAA Championships

When: Friday-Wednesday

Where: Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, Carlsbad, Calif.

Course Yardage, Par: 6,330 yards, Par 72

How to Follow: Live scoring can be accessed at scoreboard/clippd.com. The tournament will also be live streamed at babygrandegolf.com.

Format: The 30 teams that advanced from regionals, along with 15 individual qualifiers, will play three rounds of stroke play. After that, the field will be cut to the Top 15 teams and the Top six nine individuals not with a team for a final round of stroke play. That final round determines the Top 8 teams that advance to match play and individual stroke play medalist.

Following that, the Top 8 teams will play in match play on May 27 to determine the national champion.

Teams in the Field: (Ann Arbor Regional): USC, Ohio State, Duke, Northwestern, Texas Tech; (Chapel Hill Regional): Texas, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Michigan State, Virginia; (Louisville Regional): Auburn, Houston, Arkansas, Iowa State, Ole Miss; (Stanford Regional): Stanford, Pepperdine, Oregon State, Arizona State, Missouri; (Tallahassee Regional): Wake Forest, Florida State, Florida, Eastern Michigan, Kentucky; (Waco Regional): SMU, Texas A&M, Baylor, LSU, Tennessee.

OSU’s Last Tournament: The Cowgirls finished third in the NCAA Chapel Hill regional.

Friday’s OSU Tee Times: Summer Lee, 10:30 a.m. CT; Ellie Bushnell, 10:41 a.m.; Tarapath Panya, 10:52 a.m.; Yu-Chu Chen, 11:03 a.m.; Marta Silchenko, 11:14 a.m. Note: OSU will play with players from Florida State and Arizona State and will begin their rounds on No. 10.

About Oklahoma State

Marta Silchenko shared co-champion honors alongside Princeton’s Thanana Kotchasanmanee at the Chapel Hill regional, as she shot 6-under for the tournament. She has won multiple events this year and has finished in the Top 10 in each of her last six tournament. If OSU wants to advance to match play, she’ll have to have a big tournament.

Yu-Chu Chen posted a Top 10 at Chapel Hill, which was her third Top 10 of the season. He was under par for each of her three rounds and she seems to be peaking at a time where she can help boost OSU’s hopes of reaching match play. She’s been under par in seven of her last nine competitive rounds and is the first freshman with 10 under-par rounds in a season in three seasons.

The Cowgirls need a bounce-back event from Ellie Bushnell, who struggled in Chapel Hill and finished in a tie for 30th place. Like Silchenko, she has more than 100 birdies this season, but she reached the milestone faster. She was 12-over-par for the tournament but can go much lower.

Last year the Cowgirls made the stroke play cut but failed to get to match play. They shot a four-round score of 28-over-par. The cut last year was at 15-over-par. Only two teams were under-par in stroke play, so OSU can reach match play with an over-par team score. But consistency each day will be key.