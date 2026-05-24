Oklahoma State Golf Well-Positioned After 36 Holes at NCAA Women’s Championships

After 36 holes the Oklahoma State women’s golf team is in prime shape to get out of stroke play at the NCAA Golf Championships on Saturday.

The Cowgirls wrapped up their second round at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif., with a combined team score of 1-under 287. That followed a first round where they finished with a 5-under 283 on Friday.

The Cowgirls were at 6-under for the tournament and remained among the top three teams after two rounds, with only Stanford (12-under) and USC (9-under) ahead of them on the 6,330 yards, par 72 layout. OSU, Stanford and USC are the only three teams under par after two rounds.

There is a cut after the third round on Sunday in which the Top 15 teams advance to the final round of stroke play. On Monday, the top eight teams advance to Tuesday’s match play portion, which determines the national champion.

Oklahoma State Golf After Two Rounds

ACE ALERT at the NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ‼️‼️



Yu-Chu picks up her first college hole-in-one on the par-3 16th at Omni La Costa!#golfschool | #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/bi3BigrVAr — OSU Cowgirl Golf (@OSUcowgirlgolf) May 23, 2026

Yu-Chu Chen had the low round of the day for Oklahoma State, as she fired a 4-under 68 that included a hole-in-one and the par-3 16th hole. She also had four birdies, but two bogeys prevented her from going lower. She was in a tie for 12th place in the tournament at 3-under, as she shot a 1-over 73 on Friday.

Marta Silchenko shot a 2-under 70 on Saturday, her second straight 70 of the tournament. She had three birdies, including one on the final hole, and one bogey. With that round she moved into a tie for seventh overall. She is seeking her seventh straight Top 10 finish in a tournament this season.

The other Cowgirl under par for the tournament after two rounds was Ellie Bushnell, who fired a 4-under 68 on Friday, and it could have been lower had she not recorded a double-bogey at No. 7. During that round she recorded her 300th career birdie at OSU.

On Saturday she ended up with a 1-over 73 after she followed a birdie on No. 2 with a pair of bogeys on the front nine. She shot level par on the back. She is tied for 12th with Chen at 3-under for the tournament.

OSU had to take Tarapath Panya’s 3-over 75 on Saturday as part of its team score. She finished with four bogeys and a birdie. She is 5-over for the tournament after a 2-over 74 on Friday. Summer Lee shot a second-round 5-over 77 as she had five bogeys and no birdies. She was coming off shooting an even-par 72 on Friday and is 5-over for the tournament.