Tiger Woods Announces He Is ‘Stepping Away’ for Treatment in Wake of Crash

Tiger Woods has made his first public comments since a car crash on Friday led to a DUI charge and time in jail, saying he knows “the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today” and that he is “stepping away for a period of time” to get treatment.

Woods, 50, said nothing about participating in next week’s Masters at Augusta National and he is still listed in the field, but his statement suggests that he will not be at the year’s first major championship.

The 15-time major winner, who has triumphed at the Masters five times, had been attempting to get ready for the tournament after he had what is believed to be his seventh back procedure, this one last October for a disk replacement in his lower back.

Woods had on several occasions in recent months said that his recovery was slow and that some days were better than others. For the first time, he put his game on display in a limited manner on March 24 at the TGL indoor league.

But driving a Land Rover on a local road near his Jupiter, Fla., home on Friday afternoon, Woods said, according to a police report released Tuesday, that he had been distracted looking at his phone and adjusting the radio when he tried to avoid a pickup truck that was turning in front of him.

The collision caused his vehicle to fall on its side. Woods was helped out of the car by the other person involved in the incident and later declined medical attention at the hospital.

Police gave Woods a breathalyzer test that registered no alcohol in his system but the golfer refused to take a urinalysis test, which led to an automatic arrest on DUI charges and an eight-hour jail stint. By refusing to take the test, it is unknown what substances might have been in his system.

According to the report, Woods exhibited “severe signs of impairment” along with bloodshot eyes while sweating profusely. The report said he had two hydrocodone pills in his pocket. The drug is prescribed to treat severe pain and can cause dizziness and lightheadedness.

“I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health,” Woods said in the statement. “This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.

“I’ve committed to taking the time needed to return to a healthier, stronger and more focused place, both personally and professionally.”

If Woods does miss the Masters, it will be the sixth time dating to 2014 that he has not participated in the year’s first major championship. It will also be the 27th major championship he has missed since his first as a pro in 1997. Woods has not competed since the 2024 British Open.

Still to be determined is if Woods will become the next U.S. Ryder Cup captain—a decision that was believed to be imminent—as well as his duties with the PGA Tour on both of its board of directors and with the Future Competition Committee.

“Tiger Woods is one of the most influential figures the sports world has ever known,” PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said in a statement. “Over the last year, I have come to deeply appreciate Tiger not only for his impact on the game, but his friendship and the perspective he has shared with me as I joined the golf world.

“My thoughts are with him and his family as he takes this step, for which he has my full respect and support.”

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