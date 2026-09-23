Oklahoma State Soccer Preview: Cowgirls Face Baylor in First Big 12 Road Trip

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls probably didn’t celebrate long after beating TCU last week. There was too much season ahead.

The Cowgirls are heading to Waco, Texas, for a Thursday night showdown with the nationaly ranked Baylor Bears, the first of two matches this weekend for Oklahoma State after taking down the preseason Big 12 favorites.

Oklahoma State has already won more matches than it won a season ago when it went 4-13-2 and missed the Big 12 Tournament.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. Here is a preview.

Oklahoma State Soccer Preview

No Sunday soccer this week so let’s just take another look back at Thursday night’s W in our Big 12 opener.#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/dV5JEY3URH — OSU Cowgirl Soccer (@CowgirlFC) September 20, 2026

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Betty Lou Mays Field, Waco, Texas

Date, Time: Thursday, 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+; Radio/Streaming: N/A

Records: Oklahoma State, 5-2-2 (1-0-0); Baylor: 7-1-1 (0-0-1)

Last Result: Oklahoma State def. TCU, 3-1, Sept. 17; Baylor tied West Virginia, 1-1, Sept. 18

Series History: OSU is 14-15-4 all time against Baylor. Last season, the Bears were 2-0 winners in Stillwater.

About Oklahoma State: The Cowgirls took just about everyone by surprise with their Big 12 opening win over TCU, which was picked by the coaches as the favorite to win the conference. To the victor went the spoils for this week’s Big 12 awards.

Avery Bass was named the Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week after she finished the win with seven saves, which were the most of any Big 12 goalie that week. Count on her to start on Thursday. OSU is 3-0-1 when she’s in front of the net.

Emmy Hedden was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after she her first goal of the season and second of her career in the 67th minute. She helped the Cowgirls hold the Horned Frogs to just one goal.

About Baylor: Baylor remains ranked No. 11 in the country even though it’s coming off the tie against West Virginia, which was ranked No. 9 at the time. Per RPI, the Bears (No. 7) are the conference’s best team and have played like it all season, including a win over ranked Texas.

Lauren Omholt and Grace White lead Baylor with four goals each while Aryana Jimison has three goals. Theresa McCullough and Callie Conrad have two goals. Azul Alvarez has logged every minute in goal for Baylor and has 28 saves with just nine goals.

Next Up: Oklahoma State will stay in Texas and face Houston on Sunday. Baylor will host Cincinnati on Sunday.