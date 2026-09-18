How Oklahoma State Cowgirls Soccer Stunned TCU in Big 12 Opener

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls understood their history against the TCU Horned Frogs and chose to ignore it.

After a scoreless first half, the Cowgirls unloaded for three goals on TCU as they claimed a 3-1 in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams on Thursday in Stillwater.

It was a big win for Oklahoma State (5-2-2, 1-0 in Big 12) in a couple of respects. First, TCU (3-3-1,0-1) was the coaches’ selection as the preseason favorite in the Big 12 and won the regular season title last year. Second, The Frogs had won seven consecutive meetings dating back to 2020 and were 8-0-1 in the last nine matchups. OSU’s last win came in 2017 in Fort Worth.

Here’s how they did it.

How OSU Beat TCU

Sonora doing what she does best! 🔥#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/OSXJjNezg5 — OSU Cowgirl Soccer (@CowgirlFC) September 18, 2026

In the 46th minute of the game Oklahoma State’s Sonora De Fini capitalized on a rebound just outside the TCU goal box and put it back into the goal for what would be the go-ahead goal in the contest.

In the 52nd minute of the game, the Cowgirls made it 2-0. Keaton Mitchell scored on a header off a long crossing pass from Taryn Thibeau. It was Mitchell’s fourth goal with OSU.

Keaton wanted in on the fun! 😤



Keaton Mitchell records her fourth goal as a Cowgirl! #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/MK333U4gMP — OSU Cowgirl Soccer (@CowgirlFC) September 18, 2026

The third Oklahoma State goal came in the 67th minute of the contest as Emmy Heddon scored unassisted.

The win bucked every trend Oklahoma State had set in the matches it won this season. TCU outshot Oklahoma State, 25-8, had eight shots on goal to Oklahoma State’s four and had five corner kicks to Oklahoma State’s three. When the Cowgirls win, they typically dominate in those categories. They didn’t on Thursday.

But with Avery Bass in goal TCU’s offensive onslaught didn’t matter. She saved seven of the eight shots on goal that she faced as she claimed the victory. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State maximized its opportunities against TCU, as Horned Frogs goalkeeper Olivia Geller only saved one of the four shots on goal that she faced.

TCU's only goal of the match came in the 75th minute as Emma Yolinsky scored off assists from Cameron Patton and Kamdyn Fuller. TCU continued to make attempts to try and score as the minutes ticked down, but they were unable to get past anything past Bass and a Cowgirls back line that gave them little opportunity to score the two goals needed to tie the match.

Oklahoma State will travel to Waco, Texas, to take on Baylor on Sunday. TCU is off this weekend and then travels to Utah next Thursday.