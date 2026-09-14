Oklahoma State Cowgirls Blow Out Central Arkansas for Final Non-Conference Win

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls got the momentum and the win they needed in their final non-conference soccer match of 2026.

OSU took care of Central Arkansas with ease, 5-0, as the Cowgirls (4-2-2) piled on four goals in the first 45 minutes of the match to send UCA to a 3-4-1 record.

From here, the Cowgirls begin Big 12 action with a pair of matchups against Texas-based rivals. They’ll host TCU on Thursday, which won the Big 12 regular season title last year. Then, they head to Waco to face the Baylor Bears next Sunday.

The opener will be tough, but at least OSU will go into the match with a winning streak for the first time this season.

OSU Beats UCA

Trying to keep up with all these goals!



King ➡️ Jensen ➡️ 4-0 Cowgirls#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/FaCE8biSmp — OSU Cowgirl Soccer (@CowgirlFC) September 13, 2026

As in their other wins, the Cowboys had massive advantages in three key areas. They outshot UCA, 27-5, had 11 shots on goal to UCA’s two and had eight corner kicks to UCA’s three. When Oklahoma State dominates in those three areas, they tend to win.

The game ties OSU's largest winning margin of the season and marks the Cowgirls' third shutout.

Oklahoma State also spread out the scoring. Five different Cowgirls scored goals in the match, starting with Laudan Wilson, who tallied her second goal of 2026 at 28:54 off an assist by Sorona Di Fini.

OSU scored its next two goals within a 1:18 span. First, Sherline King scored her first goal of the season on assists from Emmy Hedden and Emma Jensen at 34:33. Shortly after that, the Cowgirls flipped the field and Lily Weiss set up a goal for Gracie Bindbeutel, her second of the season, at 35:51.

Jensen scored OSU’s final goal of the first half at 39:40. It was her second goal of the season and King had the helper. The Cowgirls went into the locker room up 4-0.

Addy Lang had the final score of the match for the Cowgirls, which came at 66:20. She scored on a penalty kick, her third goal of the season, all on penalty kicks.

Avery Bass and Logan Marks shared time in goal for Oklahoma State, as Marks had two saves and Bass had none.

The Horned Frogs (3-2-1) come to Stillwater as a Top 25 team having already played three ranked teams this season. TCU’s last game was against Texas on Sept. 6, which was a 1-0 loss. Game time for the OSU-TCU game on Thursday is at 7 p.m.