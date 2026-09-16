Oklahoma State Soccer Preview: Cowgirls Open Big 12 Against TCU

For the past month the Oklahoma State Cowgirls have been tuning up for this moment a showdown with the TCU Horned Frogs.

The contest, set for 7 p.m. in Stillwater, pits the Cowgirls against the team the coaches picked to win the Big 12. The Horned Frogs won the Big 12 regular season championship last year, but BYU claimed the Big 12 tournament title.

It's going to be a tough matchup for OSU. The Cowgirls have only played two power conference opponents and non-conference and lost to both schools. TCU tested itself against three ranked teams in non-conference and went 2-1. That doesn't count additional SEC games against Texas A&M and Texas. The Horned Frogs played one non-power conference opponent in non-conference.

Oklahoma State Soccer Preview

TCU at Oklahoma State

Neal Patterson Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

Date, Time: Sunday, 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+ (Adam Hildebrandt & Anna Berghall); Radio/Streaming: Varsity Network App and OSU radio network (Ryan Breeden and Jeremy Cook, OSU)

Records: Oklahoma State, 4-2-2; TCU: 3-2-1

Last Result: Oklahoma State def. Central Arkansas, 5-0 (Sunday); TCU lost to Texas, 1-0 (Sept. 6).

Series History: OSU is 6-10-3 all time against TCU. The Frogs have won seven consecutive meetings dating back to 2020 and are 8-0-1 in the last nine matchups; the Cowgirls' last win came in 2017 in Fort Worth.

About Oklahoma State: The Cowgirls have spread out the scoring during non-conference action as Sonoro Defini, Addy Lang and Keaton Mitchell each have three goals. Four other players have two goals each including Emma Jensen, Gracie Bindbeutel, Laudan Wilson and Jada Moorman. Wilson was the only OSU player to make the all-Big 12 preseason team.

Oklahoma State has also spread out the work in in goal between Avery Bass and Logan Marks. Marks has made more starts, but Bass has only allowed one goal in 315 minutes of action.

About TCU: Emma Yolinsky, Bella Diorio, Olivia Geller and Kamdyn Fuller were selected as Preseason All-Big 12 members to star the season. It’s little surprise that Yolinsky leads the Horned Frogs with three goals (she also has seven assists). However, the only other TCU player with more than one goal so far this season is Grace Coppinger with two.

Olivia Geller has logged every minute in goal so far for TCU and has given up eight goals with 25 saves.

Next Up: Oklahoma State will travel to Waco, Texas, to take on Baylor on Sunday. TCU is off this weekend and then travels to Utah next Thursday.