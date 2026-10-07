Oklahoma State Soccer Preview: Cowgirls Seek Upset Victory Over Texas Tech

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls have not won a match since upsetting TCU in their Big 12 opener. They face a tall task on Thursday.

The Cowgirls have lost two matches and tied another since their win over the Horned Frogs and the time is now to start accumulating points to climb the Big 12 standings and get into the Top 8 of the conference standings to get into the Big 12 Tournament.

Texas Tech visits on Thursday and the Red Raiders have not lost a game so far. Yes, four of those games ended in a tie. But no losses so far. The Cowgirls will work to upset one of the best teams in the conference so far.

Oklahoma State Soccer Preview

Another day, another dab ✔️



Sonora doing what she does best! #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/wK55YPTcUu — OSU Cowgirl Soccer (@CowgirlFC) October 3, 2026

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Neal Patterson Field, Stillwater, Okla.

Date, Time: Thursday, 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+ (Adam Hildebrandt & Dylan McLemore); Radio/Streaming: 105.5 KGFY FM (Ryan Breeden & Jeremy Cook)

Records: Oklahoma State, 5-4-3 (1-2-1); Texas Tech: 7-0-4 (3-0-1)

Last Result: Oklahoma State tied Arizona, 3-3, on Friday; Texas Tech def. Arizona State, 2-0, on Friday.

Series History: OSU is 16-11-7 all time against Texas Tech but hasn't won in the series since 2020. The Red Raiders are 3-0-3 in the last six meetings, winning the last three matchups.

About Oklahoma State: The Cowgirls enter the game with just four points in the Big 12 standings after four matches, which would keep them out of the Big 12 Tournament if it started on Thursday. The good news is that Oklahoma State has time to climb into the Top 8 to get into the tournament. The Cowgirls are only two points out of eighth place.

Oklahoma State continues to score goals at a higher clip than a year ago. The Cowgirls enter Thursday’s game with 26 goals in 12 games this season after scoring just 20 goals in 19 contests in 2025. The Red Raiders are going to have to slow down OSU’s Sonora DeFini. She leads OSU with five goals this season, which comes on the heels of her freshman campaign of a year ago when she ranked second on the Cowgirls with four goals.

About Texas Tech: Texas Tech hasn’t lost a game so far this season and has won its last three contests in Big 12 action after opening the slate with a tie against UCF (which happens to be OSU’s next opponent on Sunday in Orlando). That has positioned the Red Raiders in a first-place tie with Baylor and BYU for first place. The Cowboys lost to Baylor earlier this season.

If the Cowgirls are going to slow down the Red Raiders it is going to have to slow down Taylor Zdrojewski, who has seven goals this season. She is not afraid to shoot. She has 42 shots, which is double what any other player has on the team. She also has 20 shots on goal. So based on that she’s scoring 35% of the time.

Next Up: Oklahoma State will be in Orlando to face UCF on Sunday. Texas Tech will head to Fort Worth to take on TCU on Sunday.