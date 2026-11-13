Oklahoma State Cowboys Wrestling Signs Another Standout Prep Class

The Oklahoma State Cowboys dominated the recruiting trail last year and they followed that up with another standout class announced earlier this week.

The Cowboys signed five wrestlers from the prep ranks for next season after the early signing period began on Wednesday. Oklahoma State can sign recruits through next week. The regular signing period begins in April.

Oklahoma State’s recruiting class from a year ago was considered the No. 1 class in the country and led by heavyweight Dreshaun Ross. This class features four recruits that is ranked in the Top 40 per FloWrestling.

Oklahoma State’s Newest Wrestlers

Stillwater's Ignacio Villasenor. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The five signees include Michael Romero, Ignacio Villasenor, Tanner Hodgins, Gage Lohr and Holman.

Of the five, Romero is the highest ranked wrestler, rated No. 21 by FloWrestling and is seen as the second-highest rated wrestler in California. The senior at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif., won the 2026 CIF state championship at 150 pounds as a junior.

Romero competed at FloWrestling's Who's Number 1 event in September at Gallagher-Iba Arena. He wrestles at the 157-pound weight class and last season was the nation’s No. 1 wrestler in the weight class among preps.

Villasenor is a local who moved to Stillwater before his sophomore season and won Oklahoma 6A titles at 113 pounds in 2025 and at 126 pounds in 2026. Before that, he won a state title at his former high school in Colorado as a freshman. Villasenor is the No. 25-ranked wrestler in the class of 2027, according to FloWrestling.

Hodgins is a senior at Howell High School in New Jersey and won the 2026 NJSIAA state championship at 215 pounds. He’s a prep wrestler with world meet experience. He won a bronze medal with the 2025 U17 World Team and fueled the U.S. men's freestyle team title. He is Flowrestling's No. 32-ranked wrestler in the class of 2027.

Lohr is the only member of the class not ranked in the Top 40 nationally. But he is ranked 15th nationally at 144 pounds, according to MatScouts.

The Watertown, S.D., native already has four Class A South Dakota state titles in just three years of high school. All three are in different weight classes (106, 120 and 138). He has an incredible overall record of 632-64.

Holman is from Nephi, Utah, and his ranked 39th overall and fourth at 215 pounds, according to FloWrestling. He’s a three-time state champion with Juab High School and has worked his way up from the 157-pound weight class since he was a sophomore.